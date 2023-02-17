ST. CROIX — Keron “Kabaka Pyramid” Salmon, the 2023 Grammy Award winner for Best Reggae Album, is among the biggest names on the international and local reggae scene in concert on Sunday in what organizers hope will be an annual event on St. Croix.
Dubbed the One Life to Live/One Life to Love Reggae Festival, the festival is slated for Sunday at the Estate Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
Kabaka Pyramid’s “The Kalling” won the coveted Grammy earlier this month, and is Salmon’s second album. It was produced in part by St. Croix native Masai Harris.
On Sunday, the other artists include St. Thomas’ own Pressure Busspipe and St. Croix’s Naza Nile, Reemah and Ras Attitude. Irie Trees from Puerto Rico and Jamaican artists Lutan Fyah, Yaadcore and Anthony B will also entertain.
A’jada Burke, spokesperson for Lion Paw Production which is putting on the concert, said that while Salmon has captured the coveted Grammy, he humbly yielded the spot of being the show’s headliner to his countryman and veteran reggae performer. Anthony B.
Anthony B, whose birth name is Keith Blair, began his musical journey in rural Jamiaca in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Heeventually ventured into reggae music, and is known to bring a high energy, engaging performance to fans who applaud his songwriting skills and relate to the lyrics.
Burke said the concert was originally scheduled for November, but had to be postponed due to torrential rain.
“It rained so much that weekend and we were scheduled for an outdoor venue at the pier that time, so we knew it would not work,” she said. “The artists were already on island by the time we made the decision, but we’ve brought them all back again. They are all excited and we expect a great show.”
Burke said St. Croix has had a number of big-stage shows in recent months, but all have catered mostly to soca and calypso music lovers. This show will be different as it will bring a conscious theme.
“The line-up for the show is dynamic, we have a brand new, amazing venue and I believe the vibes for the evening and the entire event will be in line with what everyone has really been longing for,” she said. “We want to see all the reggae lovers and just music lovers on a whole come out and enjoy the show.”
Ticket outlets for the show are Armstrong’s Ice Cream in Frederiksted, Urban Threadz in Sunny Isle Shopping Center, One Love Service Station in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix. The outlets are The Pressure Spot near Emancipation Garden, Candi’s Beauty Salon in Frenchtown and Winston’s Barbershop in Tutu Park Mall. Tickets are also available on Eventbrite.
Gates to the complex open at 5 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m. with host Ras Isaiah. Additional music will be provided by Ninja P and Fiyah Yout, according to Burke.