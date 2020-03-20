The V.I. Education Department has postponed registration for all public schools for the 2020-21 school year.
According to a news release, registration will resume after schools reopen on April 14, and a new schedule will be announced at a later date.
All Virgin Islands public schools remain closed for students beginning today through April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information on the territory’s response to COVID-19, visit www.doh.vi.gov/covid or text “COVID19USVI” to 888777.
