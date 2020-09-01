Dear Editor,
The following letter was written to Katina Coulianos, chairperson of Magens Bay Authority, and copied to its members as well as to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, members of the 33rd Legislature, Tourism Commissioner Joseph B. Boschulte and the media.
As a Virgin Islander, I was dismayed and perplexed to read the Aug. 23, 2020 headline that you and your fellow board members were “Grappling with [an] exclusive zone for cruise passengers” that has been proposed by the tour company Cruise Ship Excursions. Whether during coronavirus or not, I request that you reject this offensive and preposterous proposal for the reasons I will point out below:
First, I don’t see what there is to “grapple” with. We are in the midst of a global pandemic with the United States leading the world in coronavirus cases and deaths. As a result of worldwide ban on U.S. citizens into other countries, the U.S. Virgin Islands has become the destination of choice for those still wanting to have an island getaway during this crisis. That said, the territory has seen a significant increase in its cases since March and has been flagged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a coronavirus hot spot. Why, then, would we even entertain and/or condone: 1) the arrival of cruise lines or 2) visitors NOT wearing face masks or practicing physical distancing at the risk of infecting residents and each other during their stay? Crowding cruise ship passengers onto a segment of the beach further exacerbates the challenges the coronavirus causes, particularly when these passengers return to the dock and the ship, potentially exposing local industry workers with whom they come in contact. Is this worth the revenue you propose to get by allowing this?
Second, Magens Bay has always been a beach for the people of the Virgin Islands and, is by local law, required to be accessible to the public — not specific parts, but the entire beach. Traditionally, Sheds 2, 3 and 4 have been considered prime real estate for locals to host family celebrations and gatherings, particularly since Shed 1 has customarily been treated as a designated area for cruise ship passengers and taxi drivers. If you alienate the residents who support Magens Bay, what will happen when cruise season is over, or heaven forbid, another nationwide shutdown prohibits the ships from visiting our ports? Don’t be so shortsighted about who supports the beaches year-round.
Third, segregation of any kind has been outlawed in the United States since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Therefore, proposing any type of scenario that could potentially disenfranchise residents, who tend to frequent Magens Bay, is illegal. Moreover, cruise ship passengers are not the only visitors who deserve to enjoy premium space on the beach. There are many Virgin Islanders who return home throughout the year with family and friends to enjoy the natural beauty of our beloved beach. To restrict access by locals to a particular segment of Magens Bay goes against the reason why it was made a public park in the first place. Once you make this designation for Disney, other cruise lines will request the same at Magens Bay and other beaches in our beloved territory. No tour operator, whether Cruise Ship Excursions or anyone else, should influence the closure or cordoning off of acres of land on one of the USVI’s most popular beaches in the name of attracting more visitors. These islands are our home and they are for the use of all Virgin Islanders at all times. If you and your colleagues truly consider the Virgin Islands to be your home, you will reject this proposal and find another solution to increase revenue.
— Loán Lake of St. Thomas, resides in North Carolina.