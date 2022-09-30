ST. CROIX — Thousands are expected to converge on the St. Croix Educational Complex Track to raise awareness as well as funds to assist those with cancer during the annual Relay for Life .
The event will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, with a parade, followed by the “run around the clock” through 1 p.m. the following day.
It will be the first in-person event since 2019 and following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yvonne Webster-Pryce, Relay For Life chairperson, said 44 teams have already signed up for the event. “Our goal for this year is $150,000 and we are getting close to the goal with each commitment,” Webster-Pryce said.
Still, she said, “it is certainly not too late for sponsors or teams to get on board to rally support for the event.”
Webster-Pryce said the event is held around the clock as a way of sending the message that cancer does not sleep, and neither do those fighting to bring in funds, raise awareness or find a cure.
Nationwide, Relay for Life is a fun-filled overnight event designed to celebrate survivors and raise money for research and programs. Teams pitch tents and decorate them, and its members take turns walking or running laps. Each team always keeps at least one person on the track.
Webster-Pryce is hoping that the fundraising goal is surpassed and that the event serves as a reminder to the community of the services the cancer society provides.
“We want to continue to be seen and get the word out about what we are doing so that we can get more support and help more people across not only St. Croix, but the entire Virgin Islands,” she said.
Each team is made up of 15 to 20 persons. Each member is responsible for raising $100 to give the team a minimum contribution of a $1,500 donation to the American Cancer Society.
Teams representing schools, families, friends, churches, government agencies, politicians, social clubs, housing associations and more are expected to be out on the track having a great time while remembering friends and family lost to cancer in addition to celebrating those who have won their battle and those still fighting.
In addition to the entertainment and prizes for best decorated tents, among the other appreciated activities are the survivors walk and the luminary ceremony.
“The luminaries are a big part of the event, because everyone can participate and contribute,” Webster-Pryce said. “They pay to have the name of a loved one placed on the track. This can be someone who died from cancer, is fighting canter or someone who is a survivor.”
Relay for Life volunteers will be accepting donations and selling T-shirts every Saturday outside Kmart West until the event. Merchandise, including T-shirts, will be available for sale at the entrance gate.
Sneakers are mandatory to enter the track area. For more information, to register a team or to sign on to the event as a sponsor contact Webster-Pryce at 340-642-1500.