Jehovah’s Witnesses have translated the Bible to American Sign Language and will release the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in 36 languages this year.
According to a news release, this marks the largest number of language releases of any year since the first translation was published in 1950. It also outpaces the group’s translation efforts last year, where the Bible was released in 33 languages. Currently, the New World Translation is published — in whole or in part — in 195 languages.
One of many milestones was the translation of the Bible into ASL. Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses, announced the completion of the first complete Bible in ASL during a launch in Florida.
“As far as we know, Jehovah’s Witnesses [is] the first organization, or group of persons, to release the complete Bible in ASL. And probably that means it’s the first complete Bible in sign language in the world, in the history of mankind,” Jackson said.
Another recent highlight is the release of the New World Translation in Bislama, a language spoken by about 10,000 people on the remote island of Vanuatu, some 1,100 miles north of Australia.
While translations have been produced in Bislama in the past “the average cost of $30 can seem steep to people whose jobs pay only $15 per day,” Jackson said.
The new translation, however, will be provided for free.
According to the statement, the Witnesses began working on a translation into modern English in the 1940s.
“A primary aim of the translation efforts has been the restoration of the name of God — Jehovah — to the more than 7,000 places in the Bible where other translators have substituted it with titles such as ‘Lord,’ ” the release states.
Beginning in 1950, the New World Translation was released in installments until the entire Bible was completed in 1961. By 2010, the entire New World Translation was available in 52 languages, and portions of it in another 86.
The donation-supported effort is carried out by teams of volunteer translators, the release stated.
Praise the Bible translation project first received in the 1950s continues today. The Bislama translation released earlier this year won praise from Carol Aru, a linguist formerly associated with the University of the South Pacific.
“It is not easy to translate some of the Old Testament books such as Genesis to convey the actual meaning and not [be] just a literal translation. But I note that your translation did a good job ensuring this.”
Bibles from Jehovah’s Witnesses are free of charge, and numerous translations are offered online at jw.org.