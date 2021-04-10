The Psalmist said, I saw the Lord always before me, for the Lord is at my right hand so that I will not be shaken; therefore, my heart is glad, and my tongue rejoices, moreover my body shall live in hope. Psalm 16:8-9.
There was much rejoicing this Easter for many with the good news that came a few days earlier informing us that congregations can gather up to 200 or half of their seating capacity. This was not the case for all Virgin Islanders. In some places, congregants were able to gather for worship and in others they held virtual services. Many congregants looked forward in eager expectation to sing on Easter Day, ‘Thine be the glory, risen conquering King,’ only to be told a few days prior that they should restrict in person gatherings in the interest of the health of worshipers.
You see, some folks are not taking this COVID-19 pandemic seriously; hence the warnings given to protect our lives and our communities are being ignored to the peril of so many. There is some wisdom in governments charging heavy fines on violators. So many lives are affected when one person ignores the established guidelines and protocols. Too many of us believe that it cannot happen to us, or it is only happening in big countries. We fail to recognize that many folks are traveling to our destinations. We, ourselves, are traveling abroad and returning with what we may not know at the time. How often haven’t we heard that a visitor or returning resident came with a negative test but tested positive after arriving on our shores?
My friends, COVID-19 is real. In places where there are large gatherings there should be constant reminders of the need to obey what has been put in place to protect us. Our congregants should be asked if they have taken the vaccine.
Taking the vaccine is not a private matter. This is one time when we are each other’s keeper. The sooner the members of our congregations are encouraged to take their vaccine, the sooner we can enjoy the privileges of herd immunity; thus, making our worship experience less threatening to our health and well-being. These are not times for us to take chances because we not only affect our own lives but also the lives of our families and communities.
One of the lessons we can learn from the early church is the way they lived in community modeling their new lives in Christ. It is obvious that they valued each other’s lives and seriously cared for each other. The Book of Acts, Chapter 4, tells us, the whole group of those who believed were of one heart and soul, and no one claimed private ownership of any possessions, but everything they owned was held in common. While this model cannot be imposed on any community, and some church goers may find it too hard to engage in, at least in the body of Christ, at a time like now, believers should take heed and recognize our need to look out for one another. Taking our vaccine is not only to protect our own health, but the health of others.
St. Luke, the author of Acts, does not want us to do the exact thing that the early church did, for example, but to recognize times in our lives when our words and actions are so synchronized, that they manifest to the world what the hymn writer said and is now paraphrased, “We are one in the spirit we are one in the Lord, we are working with each other, we are guarding each other’s dignity, then the world will know that we are Christians by our Love.” Greater love hath no one than to make a sacrifice to protect another.
To quote the minister of health from the British Virgin Islands, “Let’s not procrastinate, vaccinate.” When whole congregations are vaccinated, then the world can say, see how they love one another! Alleluia, Christ is risen, the Lord I risen indeed. Alleluia.
— The Right Rev. Edward Ambrose Gumbs is the Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of the Virgin Islands, which encompasses the Episcopal churches on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John and the Anglican churches in Tortola and Virgin Gorda.