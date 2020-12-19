(Your love, O Lord, forever will I sing from age to age my mouth will proclaim your faithfulness. — Psalm 89:1)
We have now come to the fourth week of our period of expectancy. Soon we will be hearing “Joy to the World.” But before that, we must be reminded of the state of affairs that existed among God’s people, before the angel Gabriel’s encounter with Mary in Luke, chapter 1.
The people of that time were experiencing extreme hardships placed on them by a foreign authority. An enemy had taken over the lives of the citizens and they were looking for a deliverer, someone who would rise up and fight against the enemy. The people were forced to do things against their religious convictions.
Seeing how the people suffered, God sent the angel Gabriel to speak a word of promise to a young woman to tell her that she will be responsible for mothering the one who will rise up to set the people free. This proposition seemed impossible to Mary, yet after Gabriel’s message, she willingly accepted the responsibility. You see, in the midst of the turmoil of Mary’s time, God was at work preparing a way of deliverance for the people.
What does that say about our time? The same God who communicated with Mary, by various means is communicating with us that deliverance is on the way. When we least expect, God will break in with a new age. While we may not understand the full ramifications of what we are hearing, and what is happening all around us, we can proclaim like Mary, let it be with us according to what was promised.
My friends, this should give us hope that God is working His purpose out one day at a time. Each day that we are alive we can look to the hope expressed in God’s word for the deliverance of God’s people. We do so mindful that the Angel Gabriel said to Mary during what seemed to be an impossible time, nothing is impossible with God. Humanity may be slow in developing the vaccine, but God’s promises are sure that God will come to our deliverance. Help is on the way! So, it is only a matter of time before we shall be released from the doubts and fears that possess and surround us, and enter into that period of deliverance.
May we all wait with patience for the release of our doubts and fears knowing that God who promised deliverance is faithful and just, and will supply all that we need to live according to God’s will and purpose. So, let us prepare our hearts to welcome our Redeemer as he comes to comfort, to bind up the broken hearted, to vaccinate, to proclaim liberty and release, and to proclaim that a time is coming and is even now when we will experience the year of the Lord’s favor, our jubilee. Amen.
— The Right Rev. Edward Ambrose Gumbs is the Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of the Virgin Islands, which encompasses the Episcopal churches on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John and the Anglican churches in Tortola and Virgin Gorda.