During a pandemic, you find you have a lot of time to think. And lately I’ve been wishing I could have a conversation with my grandmother.
Tessie Greco, born in 1913, grandmother to eight spoiled grandchildren. Back in the day, with very little, we got it all.
Hard to remember a time where electronics were nonexistent. A time when Scrabble and Monopoly were our games of choice and where a quarter got you five big candy bars. When our big grandchildren clan was together with Tessie, our first treat was that quarter. She showed us how to play cards, gambling with pennies from her cookie jar, making sandwiches foot long for her grandsons and taught her granddaughters how to crochet. Handling all the grandchildren at once was never daunting to her. And while we might have gotten chased with a broom here or there, we were never bored with Tessie.
Now, living COVID-life, I find days, while busy, still boring. Missing people, activities and community events leaves a big gap. I find myself thinking, what would Tessie do? How would she deal with a world wide pandemic that changed lives so much?
One thing I’m certain about: Tessie wouldn’t complain like me. She would take out the cookie jar and pull out a deck of cards. She would get a few candy bars in the house, eat them without a care in the world, and she would continue every day to enjoy and live life. She would wait out COVID-life with an inner strength and calm, and she would tell me, her eldest grandchild, to keep my chin up.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.