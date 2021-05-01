Dear Editor,
Dorothy “Dotsy” Lockhart-Elskoe is no longer with us physically. However, there are still very colorful and vibrant memories of Mrs. Elskoe; not just within her family, but also with other people throughout the Virgin Islands. Dotsy is missed by many Virgin Islanders, particularly during the months of April and May, now considered time for Carnival on St. Thomas.
The COVID-19 virus is still with us. Carnival this year will not be the usual coming together with dramatic presentations and displays, but we can all pause to reflect on who Mrs. Elskoe was, and her invaluable contributions to culture and life in these Virgin Islands. The first Carnival on St. Thomas was in 1912, the second in 1914 — long before Mrs. Elskoe’s time. But later, when the idea for reviving Carnival was discussed, Mrs. Elskoe was one of the 15 organizers who met at Fort Christian to re-invent Carnival on St. Thomas, for Labor Day, 1952. Rain did not stop that Carnival.
Mrs. Elskoe was a teacher, wife and mother. She also worked with the Department of Finance, the Urban Renewal Board, the Department of Housing, the Legislature, and as director for Rotary’s Senior Citizen Multi-Purpose Center. Mrs. Elskoe was also engaged in other community related activities including the Challenge of Carols on Christmas Day in Emancipation Garden, the decoration of Main Street and Emancipation Garden for Christmas, the Community Crime Committee, Virgin Islanders United Inc., the Democratic Party’s Women’s Auxiliary, Cultural Believers Quadrille Dancers, the St. Thomas Teen Club and more. No one could question whether Mrs. Elskoe had an interest in being engaged with her community.
However, the cultural dimensions and creative competitions in those presentations of African, Caribbean and other cultural displays attracted and excited Mrs. Elskoe intensely. Preparation for, and displaying unique Carnival ideas fascinated and challenged Mrs. Elskoe’s mind more than any other activity in which she was engaged. Each year, her creative ideas pushed Mrs. Elskoe beyond ordinary ideas about culture in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
One experience which appeared to deeply influence Mrs. Elskoe was the interactions with her mother, who was from St. Bart’s, a French Caribbean island off St. Martin. While growing up, Mrs. Elskoe observed her mother was warm and welcoming to all people. It did not matter on which island they were born. Thus, Mrs. Elskoe’s perception of migrants was different from the average U.S. Virgin Islander during that time. She treated everyone she met like family. Dotsy suggested, “If you are a member of the community, do whatever you can to make the community a better place. One ought to be helpful.” She reached out and integrated Caribbean cultures too. Despite criticisms, Mrs. Elskoe befriended Trinidadians, other Caribbean islanders, and used such friendships for ideas to heighten the creativity in her Carnival presentations.
Another peculiarity about Mrs. Elskoe was her interest in education for young people. On that matter she suggested, “Whatever education is available to you, go out and get it … Continue trying. Don’t give up.”
My relationship and friendship with Mrs. Elskoe started when I invited her to instruct a number of teachers, then later some students, about Virgin Islands culture. I realized that Mrs. Elskoe saw culture as much more than show and dance. As is taught in anthropology classes, Mrs. Elskoe accepted culture as a profound aspect of human life and being.
Over time, Carnival engaged Mrs. Elskoe’s interest more than anything else she did. Her commitment and all-round contributions to Carnival parades and displays on the islands year after year were noticed. Mrs. Elskoe won many outstanding awards. Calypsonians sang her praise. Then, in 2011, there was that special parade to honor her. She was undoubtedly “Queen of the Bands.”
During her first Carnivals, Mrs. Elskoe was part of the Magdeline Bryan troupe. A few years later, she and Ruth La Beet teamed up for about five years. Probably, Mrs. Elskoe’s best-remembered Carnival teaming, was with Ector Roebuck and the “Fabulous Floupe.” Later, she led Elskoe & Associates’ Carnival Troupe.
At times, her groups were up to 500, and among the largest during Carnivals. Mrs. Elskoe was associated with memorable Carnival masterpieces. There were presentations about local culture, world history and Carnival reflections. Her troupes participated in Carnival parades throughout the Virgin Islands; in New York; Washington, D.C.; Antigua; Puerto Rico and Canada.
However, Elskoe’s interest went beyond adults. She worked with Sam King to bring the Children’s Carnival Village rides to St. Thomas, and was chairperson of the Children’s Village for 10 years. Mrs. Elskoe also initiated the inclusion of the prince and princess floats in St. Thomas Carnival.
So Dotsy was there, helping to re-start Carnival on St. Thomas in 1952. Her contributions to the creativity, meaning and vibrance of Carnival in the U.S. Virgin Islands were bold and unforgettable.
Even if Carnival is not celebrated with the usual sounds, colors and enthusiasm this year during the pause, we can still smile to the memory of Dorothy “Dotsy” Lockhart-Elskoe — an uncommon human being during her time.
— Whitman Browne, Ph.D., of St. Thomas, is a former principal.