ST. THOMAS— Angela R. Durant is hoping to get help soon.
The 90-year-old lives in daily fear that her car will be stuck in a sinking portion of a road near her home, and that she will be unable to get out.
Durant has been trying to get the ear of government officials to make repairs to the area, a busy intersection on First Street and 8th Avenue. A concrete section of the road is not only broken and sinking but is often flooded with sewage. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s administration has been touting road repairs, but Durant told The Daily News she still can’t get basic repairs done, even after someone she believed was from Public Works visited the area and saw her dilemma firsthand.
Durant said Sunday that in addition to Public Works, she reached out to Waste Management and Government House to no avail. The broken-up concrete road has become “huge and impassable” making it almost impossible for vehicles to drive by.
Durant, a nimble woman, still drives and her commute involves driving over the sunken portion of the road because it’s located just outside of her home. The senior citizen said she fears that her 34-year-old car could become trapped in the sinking road one day, and that she would be unable to get out.
Durant has lived in the area since 1971 and said that the entire stretch from First Street to 10th Street is dealing with impacts of poor road conditions. Everyone on the island “at some point in time” has to pass through this particular community due to multiple facilities and businesses being located nearby including Schneider Hospital, Kmart, a church, Charlotte Amalie High School and Human Services Head Start Center.
Another problem residents in the community are dealing with, Durant said, is the constant flow of sewage.
“Water that collects and accumulates on the corner of the road puts our health at stake. It’s awful,” she said, adding that a truck from a nearby company periodically shows up to clean the overflowing manhole, but that the minor help is a temporary fix to a much bigger problem.
“When it rains it’s a swamp,” she said of sewage flooding the streets.
“ I don’t know is him personally but on 10/14/22, late Friday afternoon, a gentleman who identified himself as Isaacs did visit the site,” she said via text. “I stayed on my porch — as we communicated via cell and visually.”
The individual, however, told her it was a Waste Management problem not Public Works.
As there is an Orville Isaac, who serves as Public Works deputy commissioner, The Daily News contacted him to inquire if he possibly visited the area. Isaac said he was unfamiliar with the incident and doesn’t recall speaking with Durant.
Durant said that while watching TV recently, she came across an advertisement from Sen. Carla Joseph, who happens to be the chairwoman of the Senate Public Works Committee and contacted her office.
Joseph’s office manager. Knysha Berkeley, spoke with Durant on Friday and told her that she would contact both Waste Management and Public Works on her behalf. She also had Durant send photos of the current condition of the road.
“Waste Management would be responsible for the sewage but the road itself is Public Works,” Berkeley told The Daily News when contacted, noting that she’s familiar with the intersection as she utilizes the road herself. “It’s a serious thing on that street and it’s something we’re going to have to keep following up with them about,”
Berkeley said her office will try its best to get the road fixed and hoping to have it taken care of soon.