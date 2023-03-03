An estimated 80 people on St. John turned out for two days of meetings hosted by the Planning and Natural Resources Department to discuss its proposed Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan.
A last-minute venue change was made for the first meeting Thursday night, from the Cruz Bay Legislature to the Julius E. Sprauve School, in response to high turnout at the first two meetings on St. Thomas. Most of the at the school’s cafeteria were full at the height of Thursday’s meeting, scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Friday, organizers said 30 people showed up for the daytime meeting, which was held from noon to 2 p.m.
Nate Kelly of Horsley Whitten, a consulting group assisting with drafting the plan, explained the unique steps that are planned this time around to encourage adoption by the V.I. Legislature — which the last two plans, created in the 1990s and in the early 2000s, failed to achieve.
“There were claims from legislators that they never heard about the plan and we’ll make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Kelly. “Folks felt they received the document late in the process and weren’t able to digest it — ‘This is too much, I’m not going to vote for it.’ We’ll make sure this doesn’t happen.”
Kelly added “We’ll be keeping this in the forefront and keeping leadership aware. We’ll make sure there’s a shared understanding of the importance and value of the work, so avoidance or not passing the plan is really poor optics. The level of support and urgency we feel in the community is significant. We’re very hopeful this will pass.”
The process began about four months ago and will take about 18 to 20 months, Kelly said. The town hall meetings being held on each island are meant to gather what Kelly called “the formative issues.” The next step will be developing guiding principles based on those issues, followed by the testing of policies where the team of consultants and local experts guiding the process will present ideas, strategies, and case studies from other cities to the public. The plan is expected to come together in early 2024, Kelly said.
“The Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan is a shared vision for the USVI’s future and a roadmap that guides how we get there,” he said. “It helps us make decisions about what new development looks like and where it should or should not be, and how to protect environmentally sensitive areas, waters, coastlines, and historic sites.”
Kelly said the team will consider other plans that have been made for the territory, including Vision 2040 and the Ag Plan, and that the team will work with the Bureau of Economic Research as the land and water use plan is developed. He noted that the plan must consider governmental departments’ capacity on factors like manpower and equipment to achieve the responsibilities it lays out.
“It becomes a work plan for government agencies going forward,” said Kelly. “We need to have actions that are achievable and will create measurable positive impacts. We will create a document that, if adopted, is very clear about what needs to be done and how to move forward. There will be very clear statements of the importance of these actions.”
After answering questions about the planning process, Kelly instructed the audience to break down into work groups to answer three questions:
- What should be protected or remain as they are today?
- What should be strengthened?
- What should be transformed?
Each table group was led by a facilitator that recorded their group’s ideas. At the conclusion of the group work, each group shared their best response to the questions.
The ideas that were shared included eliminating the Legislature’s ability to rezone, spot zone, or grant variances; enforcing all laws equally; having well-manicured public spaces; improving people’s quality of life through educational opportunities and rent control; having community spaces for people to gather; improving St. John’s health system; and improving waste management and recycling efforts, including education and equipment.
The meetings on Thursday and Friday followed ones held Tuesday and Wednesday on St. Thomas. On St. Croix, organizers have scheduled four events, beginning with an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Fort Frederik. A second open house will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and the town hall meeting will follow from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall. A second town hall meeting is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at UVI Great Hall.
For more information or to share your thoughts, visit www.planusvi.com.