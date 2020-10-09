Government House on Thursday announced that officials “will fully enforce the existing restrictions” outlined in Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s existing executive order ahead of the holiday weekend.
Residents are also asked to observe the guidelines during campaign events through Election Day. According to the news release, gatherings of 50 or more persons, whether in private or public settings, are strictly prohibited and subject to penalty.
Protocols in place “have proved successful in keeping the infection rate throughout the territory below one percent,” and Bryan thanked Virgin Islands residents and visitors for their adherence to the local health department and CDC guidelines, the release stated.
“I know that this is a holiday weekend and that we are near the end of the political campaign season, but we have to remain vigilant as a community in our efforts to keep safe from the spread of COVID-19,” the governor said in the statement.
He added that “thanks largely to your willingness to follow the guidelines, we have been doing good in slowing the spread of this virus in our community.”
Residents need to continue to follow the guidelines put forth by the administrations COVID-19 Task Force to remain safe, the governor said.