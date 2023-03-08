Imagine being taken from your home and forced to work at a plantation under the relentless sun while freedom beckoned from just 1.3 miles away.
This was the situation faced by enslaved Africans working at the Leinster Bay Estate plantation, whose waterfront location offered a perfect view of Tortola, where emancipation was granted 14 years before freedom would come for those enslaved in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
At the St. John Historical Society’s last membership meeting, retired V.I. National Park Ranger Laurel Brannick shared the stories of some of those who took a great risk to escape to freedom in Tortola.
Brannick’s successful application led to the Leinster Bay waterfront’s 2021 addition to the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, a National Park Service program that honors, preserves, and promotes the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight. The now-retired ranger said she had to submit the application eight times in a rigorous process that took about nine months.
“Even though I knew a little about the experience of enslaved Africans, it was really eye-opening to find out more about it,” said Brannick.
Brannick’s presentation began with the experience of Africans who were taken from their homes, as shared in a quote by Olaudah Equiano, who was kidnapped and shipped to the Caribbean at age 11.
“One day, when all our people were gone out to their works as usual, and only I and my dear sister were left to mind the house, two men and a woman got over our walls, and in a moment seized us both, and, without giving us time to cry out, or make resistance, they stopped our mouths, and ran off with us into the nearest wood,” said Equiano, who went on to become a prominent 18th-century English abolitionist. “Here they tied our hands, and continued to carry us as far as they could, till night came on.”
Brannick went on to share the experience of being shipped across the Atlantic in cargo ships not meant to carry people. Food was sparse, punishment was frequent and severe, and death was a regular occurrence, said Brannick. The ships were overloaded with people, causing disease to break out.
“The people working on these ships were the dregs of society, because who’s going to sign up to work on a slave ship and experience all of this?” she said. “Death occurred on both sides. Sharks changed their migration patterns to follow the ships because so many bodies were thrown overboard. It was a very scary experience, and nobody was spared.”
Conditions did not improve once the enslaved people reached their shipping destination. In the Danish West Indies, punishments included being pinched with red-hot tongs, being hanged, having a leg or ear removed, or being lashed with an oxtail 150 times.
In the Maho Bay Quarter, where the Leinster plantation was located, the 662 enslaved workers outnumbered their overseers five to one.
“They looked across and they could see freedom,” said Brannick.
After British emancipation in 1834, some of those enslaved at Leinster Bay made their escape to Tortola through various means.
“Boats came from Tortola to fetch enslaved workers,” said Brannick. “We think about 100 escaped during the 14-year period. Most were single men with no families. Joe Popp was enslaved at Annaberg and was always getting into trouble. He was heard saying, ‘It’s either them or me,’ because he was getting whipped all the time. He put the arsenic that was kept in the kitchen to kill rats in his master’s tea and killed him. He knew his days were numbered, so he made his way to Tortola.”
The Leinster Bay guard house, whose ruins still stand today, was manned by 16 soldiers who tried to prevent escapees from getting to Tortola.
To learn more about the NPS’s Network to Freedom and its more than 700 locations, visit https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1205/index.htm.