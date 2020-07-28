On the North Side, it feels like we get a little rain every day. What I love, though, what I absolutely revel in, are the luscious downpours that begin to happen with more frequency this time of year. My jam was a good, long, juicy soaking right around sunset that gives way to a cool, clear night. Sometimes after a really good one we turn out all the lights (or the power goes out) and we lay in the dark looking out into the darkness of the night and feeling the sweet night air come through the open windows and porch doors. After the roar of the rain beating on the galvanized roof, the stillness of silence would be a welcome break. But that is not what is revealed.
I don’t know about your hood, but around our way after the rain dies away we are flooded instead with the sound of the frogs. What seems like thousands of them all chirping their two-note song from all directions. Sometimes it’s louder than the rain was. Sometimes they sound faint, though no less numerous, as if the song was carried by the breeze
While some may find the sound annoying or distracting, it has always brought me a sense of peace and calm. If you sit still and quietly enough you will begin to feel your breath and your pulse synchronize with their calls.
I think of those moments when frogs, a species that freak me out when I see them in person, can lull me into a sense of calm not just because we are entering the uptick of storm season. Nature is not the only place where we are in unpredictable turmoil. I think of them because all around us in our communities we are dealing with these moments. Moments of chaos and confusion. Moments of anger and agitation. Moments of discord and disagreement.
These moments come rolling through our lives like storms. They disrupt plans and destroy property. They put our emotions on edge and lay bare our insecurities. They leave in their wake a disturbance and disquiet.
Like with the rainstorms, they feel out of our control.
Each week I try to think of how I can use my words to help. I wonder how I can be that moment for someone, their chorus of frog call, that brings a sense of calm and moments of peace.
There are others out there who bring different talents to the fight. They are out in the streets or in the halls of the legislature. Maybe they are fighting in the court system or using their platform to bring attention to important issues. We need people who can raise the stakes on the storm, who can rage and swirl and thunder and strike.
We also need those who, after the storm has passed, can bring calm to the air and allow for a release. We need those who can take the power of the storm and the vibration of its aftermath and channel it into productive thought and proactive solutions.
Some of my best ideas have come as I lay in the still of a storm that has passed to listen to the frogs sing their song. At times when I could barely hear myself think because of all the thoughts going on in my head, I have sat on my porch or stood in my yard and listened to their high pitched “co-kee” and smelled the freshness of the air and had everything suddenly become clear.
In a recent interview, Buju Banton talked about how he uses his music to be a vessel for peace and positivity. I thought about how that is simple advice that we could really use now. Not to have some sort of naive or Pollyanna attitude about reality. We’ve got some serious issues that we face and that are going to get way more complex and dangerous before they get solved.
But we can all think about how we can try more to be the calm after the storm. We can think about what we can do more to provide others with peace and the ability to look at their lives in a more optimistic light. We can deal with what’s wrong with our islands and still not forget all that is right. In fact, it is what is right and positive and peaceful about our island that will provide the solutions we seek. It is knowing the peace of those moments after the storm, when nature is showing us her sweet side, that we are reminded that the only constant is change. It is knowing the calm of those moments, when we are most in tune with the rhythm of nature, that we are most open to seeing the path to where we want to be and taking the steps to get there.
We live in uncertain times and we don’t know all that is to come. What we do know is that after the storm, the breeze will blow, the stars will shine and the frogs will sing their song. There is peace in that.
