Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach announced Thursday that his office received $5 million in grant funding for completing its Street Addressing Initiative.
The funding, according to a released statement, is made possible through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery.
A town hall-style meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the legislative conference room to discuss the project’s next steps.
“The Street Addressing Initiative continues to serve as a critical infrastructure project for the Territory that will drastically improve navigation and location capabilities for emergency services/responders, postal services, utilities, several key agencies and departments,” Roach said. “It is important that residents and critical stakeholders remain involved and informed. Stakeholders on St. John are welcomed to share their input, concerns, and ask questions as we collaborate on the final phase of this project for St. John by implementing a standardized street addressing system.”
The Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s Geographic Information Systems Division is leading the project which will create an addressing system for the Virgin Islands “that provides for a clear, logical, and navigable system of street addresses based on established national standards,” the release stated.
Further, it noted that “community groups are encouraged to actively get involved in the naming process of streets and roadways.”
For additional information or any questions regarding the Street Addressing Initiative and naming protocols, call 340-693-6191 or email to: SAI@lgo.vi.gov.