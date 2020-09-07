I join the entire Virgin Islands as we recognize the men and women of various professions who make up our labor force and contribute to the economic and social well-being of the territory.
Labor Day 2020 is a special day for us to celebrate those in both the public and private sectors who are committed to the overall operations of government and private industry. The demands and challenges that you face during the ongoing pandemic are not easy, but you continue to remain steadfast.
It is with heartfelt appreciation and my deepest respect that I say thank you for your diligence, work ethic, and dedication.
Historically, Labor Day dates back to the 19th Century, when it became a national holiday in 1894. Today, we continue to recognize the significance of trade unions, professional organizations, and the efforts of the labor movement. As we commemorate this historic occasion, I encourage everyone to use this day for needed rest and relaxation. Normally, the Labor Day weekend would be filled with celebratory activities and camaraderie. However, as we continue to face the uncertainties of COVID-19, I ask for all in the territory to be safe and adhere to the guidelines that are in place to protect us all.
Continue to be blessed in all aspects of your daily lives. Happy Labor Day!