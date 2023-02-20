ST. CROIX — There is a lot of buzz in the air about Roniel Allembert, some of it coming from people near and far raving about his cold and flu remedy that he produces locally. The loudest buzz, however, is from the hundreds of thousands of bees that provide its secret ingredient.
Allembert, St. Croix’ revered honey man, is the owner and operator of Virgin Islands Wild Flower Honey farms. On Saturday, he was named the first Beekeeper Farmer of the Year during the 51st celebration of the Agriculture and Food Fair.
Sue Lakos, coordinator of the Beekeeper Farmer of the Year competition, said she knows the importance of the work bees do for all farmers and the reason she wanted to add a beekeepers category to the competition for years.
“We finally did it and I see a lot of great things that can come from our local farmers and beekeepers,” she said. “Mr. Allembert has been able to train 90 new beekeepers across the territory and that is an incredible start for what is to come for the island.”
Allembert described bees as fascinating beings with a complex social organization that are very rescilient. “Bees are hard workers, and the work they do makes it possible for all other living things to survive,” he said. “Nothing will grow if we don’t have bees so they are most important.”
On a rainy morning last week, Allembert could be seen trekking across the hillside of his 5-acre property toward the location of one of his apiaries. This particular cluster of wooden beehive boxes were organized in rows of colored boxes with white covers. As Allembert prepared to conduct assessments on the hives for the day, he lit his hand-held smoker, and gently sprayed the hives in order to calm the bees.
He lifted the lid and slid out each frame from its box, inspected the health of the bees fluttering on both sides and then replaced it and moved on to the next — all the while walking and moving calmly as the bees gently buzzed above and around him.
Allembert said he first got the stinging interest in beekeeping and harvesting honey when he was a little boy, growing up in Frederiksted. His parents both operated a beekeeping business and harvested honey.
“It was natural for me to be involved in the production and to learn the skills of the trade, so I got involved,” he said. “I loved beekeeping and I also love farming, anything and everything about farming and nature is what really gets my attention.”
Allembert said as he grew older, he continued his interest in beekeeping and farming, but also began falling in love with the ocean. “I told you I love nature. So, I also was interested in fishing, I loved fishing and bought a boat that I used to go out with often,” he said. “That brought me a lot of joy for a while,” he said of eventually working more with the sea than his bees.
He soon found out that being a fisherman was a bit more risky.
“That’s where my heart was at the time, I loved being on the water, but I got lost at sea twice, I was a drift for three-and-a-half-days the second time and ended up near Santo Domingo. When they found me I was like ‘nah’ — that was enough for me to change course and stay grounded,” he sai laughing in recollestion. “I gave that up and stayed on the land and got back into working with the bees full force and continued to grow the business ever since.”
Allembert said that before 2017, when Hurricane Maria devastated the island, he had nearly 400 hives at 20 locations islandwide. Thereafter only 40 hives were standing.
“That was heartbreaking, all my time and hard work had just gone with the winds, literally overnight, but I couldn’t give up, I knew this was my livelihood and a service that was needed in the community and I started growing the hives again,” he said.
To grow his hives back to pre-hurricane number has taken some time, according to Allembert, who now has over 300 hives.
“It’s taking a while to get back to where we were, but I just continue to go out on bee-removal calls at homes or wherever residents call me to and collect the bees,” he said.
An average day for him as a beekeeper includes visiting two or three hives to make assessments. The site visits are scheduled to ensure there are no additional queens in each hive or pests threatening the health of the bees.
“The bees’ primary job is pollination, protection of the queen bee. This time of the year especially, the honey they produce is just for their survival because the place is dry, so I don’t harvest any honey from them now, but when I do I use the honey for a number of value-added products,” he said.
On the top of the list is his cold and flu remedy. In addition, he also produces wildflower honey, bee pollen energy booster, candles, and bees wax.
As Beekeeper Farmer of the Year, Allembert said he sees the future of beekeeping in the territory as promising.
“With assistance from the University of the Virgin Islands and the Department of Agriculture we got a grant and were able to train and get people involved in beekeeping on each island across the territory,” he said.