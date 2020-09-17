Rotary Club of St. Croix Harborside recently marked a milestone with the observance of its 24th anniversary on Sept. 10.
Over the years, club members have maintained the outside area of the V.I. government’s parking lot in downtown Christiansted and the grounds of the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix by trimming trees and planting flowers. In addition, Rotary Harborside has partnered with the Caribbean Community Theatre and various senior citizen groups to provide entertainment during the theatre’s dress rehearsal performances, according to a released statement.
“When one goes over what we have done, we are group of doers,” Ben Mshila, past president and Rotary Paul Harris Fellow said in the statement. “In terms of engagement, we have done well with all of our projects — even exceeded our own expectations so we can celebrate with pride.”
Eileen Bishop Des Jardin, CCT managing producer, was among those heralding the club’s milestone.
“The Caribbean Community Theatre congratulates Harborside Club on your 24th anniversary. This Rotary club has supported CCT for many years by sponsoring the senior citizens and inviting them to attend the dress rehearsals,” she said, adding that CCT provides entertainment and Rotary Harborside contributes the refreshments.
Des Jardin added it is “a delight to see the joy on the face of the participating seniors in the audience and to hear the laughter. It’s a good thing, and you make it possible.”
Judith Velasquez, the service coordinator at the senior citizens home at Flambouyant Gardens, also extended well wishes to Rotary Harborside.
“Happy 24th anniversary — thank you for caring, sharing, and supporting our seniors over the past few year,” Velasquez said in the statement. In addition to the above service projects, Club members spend the first Saturday of each month at the Lighthouse mission preparing and serving a full breakfast for individuals in transition.
According to the statement, plans are underway for the latest project: providing exercise equipment at Altona Lagoon.