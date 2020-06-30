In this undated photo issued by Christie's auction house, two Igbo statues on display. The pair of sacred statues, that a Nigerian museum commission and protesters claimed were looted during the country's 1960s civil war fetched 212,500 euros ($239,000) at auction in Paris on Monday, June 29, 2020. Christie's auction house, which defended the sale and said the artworks were legitimately acquired. (Christie's via AP)