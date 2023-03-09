Dear Editor,
March is National Social Work Month, and social workers are to be saluted for breaking barriers and healing hearts.
Social work is a practice-based profession and an academic discipline that promotes social change and development, social cohesion, and the empowerment and liberation of people (International Federation of Social Workers Global definition). This is a broad-based definition of what social workers do every day. While writing a paper for an Introduction to Social Work class during my undergraduate course of study, I identified “helping others” as the core mission of social workers. Social workers are helpers!
The 2023 theme for National Social Work Month is “Social Work Breaks Barriers”.” I salute social workers in the U.S. Virgin Islands who are actively breaking barriers caused by a variety of social problems such as substance abuse, child and elder abuse and maltreatment, residential instability, poverty, inequity in health care and education, racism, and a host of other issues. Social workers intersect with people across the life cycle- from birth through their senior years. Even prior to birth and after death, social workers provide critical services to protect and ensure the rights of individuals.
Social workers can be found in our territory’s hospitals, clinics, schools, non-profit agencies, career technical training and workforce entities, health and human service departments and in other public and private settings. It should be noted that during Social Work Month, we salute all who provide social work services, including those who are not necessarily called social workers but may have titles such as case workers, family services specialists, community service workers, case managers, child protective services workers, adult protective services workers, counselors, social services workers, welfare workers, and a variety of others.
Even here in the U.S. Virgin Islands, commonly called America’s Paradise, there are complex barriers which require social workers to help men, women, and children navigate their way to successful outcomes. For the past 30 years, I have had the privilege to serve as a social worker to assist hundreds of people across the territory break through barriers to achieve their desired goals and access critically needed services. I have been inspired by mentors, supervisors, volunteers, heroes and sheroes, who have served to mobilize and motivate me to support our community neighbors.
Recently, I ran across a video clip from one of my childhood heroes, Mr. Fred Rogers, founder and host of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, which I watched for decades on WTJX Public Television. Mr. Rogers shared that “It’s very important to look inside of yourself and find that loving part of you. That’s the part of you that you must take good care of…. Because that’s the part of you that allows you to love your neighbor, and your neighbor is anyone you happen to be with at any time of your life. Respecting and loving your neighbor can give everybody a good feeling.”
I have realized that even from my pre-school years, I was being positively influenced by people like Fred Rogers to become a “Helper.”
Social workers help their neighbors, but not because of the salaries they make or the fame and awards they often do not receive. They help because of the value of respect they have for the dignity and worth of people. At the foundation of effective social work are compassion, love, and mindfulness of individual differences, cultural norms, and ethnic diversity.
Yes, social workers break large barriers, but they also heal the hearts of the clients they serve. I have been honored to have the opportunity to help clients whose hearts were filled with hurts, hate, hardness and hopelessness transition to hearts filled with hope and healing. Especially during March, National Social Work Month, and in the other months of the year, I encourage everyone to salute our territory’s social workers.
— Michal Rhymer-Browne, St. Thomas, is a former Human Services assistant commissioner, a professional counselor, social worker and pastor.