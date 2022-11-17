Every year, Salvation Army volunteers stand at storefronts and other businesses, ringing a small bell and asking walkers-by to leave donations for those in need as part of its Red Kettle Campaign.
The donations help the Salvation Army set up a holiday dinner for the least fortunate. Donations made to these kettles help assist 50,000 Virgin Islanders every year, and makeup 30% of the gifts to the Salvation Army in the Virgin Islands, according to a released statement from Salvation Army Regional Coordinator Wanda Rivera.
Beyond making donations, individuals or organizations can volunteer to ring bells themselves.
“The Salvation Army in the U.S. Virgin Islands is looking for businesses, churches and other organizations to ring the bells this Christmas,” said Rivera. “The funds raised in our Virgin Islands Red Kettles will help people in the most need in our islands.”
She said whether and individual of family volunteers “we welcome the assistance to this tremendous cause.”
Volunteers stand in heavily-trafficked areas, usually with Christmas carols playing. The clinking of coins, cash or checks being slipped through the slotted Red Kettle is always followed by “Thank you” from volunteers.
It’s a tradition that goes back years. In 1891, Salvation Army officer Capt. Joseph McFee, resolving to provide a free Christmas dinner to the poor in San Francisco, started the Red Kettle campaign. He did so after recalling his days as sailor in Liverpool, England where a large iron kettle was set up in the area where coins could be tossed in to help the poor.
The bell ringing, which came later, began in New York City. As history notes, that tradition started with a teenage volunteer in New York City named Amelia Kunkel. She apparently was frustrated by many from nearby Wall Street who walked by and ignored her and went to a nearby Woolworth’s Department store and bought a small bell for 10 cents – and the rest is history.
Tom Bolt, chair of the St. Thomas Salvation Army Advisory Board, encouraged potential volunteers to help a great cause.
“Bell ringing is fun, easy, and an excellent way to give to those less fortunate in our island communities,” he said. “It’s a holiday tradition for many people and a fantastic way to embrace the spirit of the season.”
The donations, he reiterated, are put to good use.
“Volunteering at a Red Kettle for just one hour can raise enough money to help The Salvation Army put food on the table for 13 people,” Bolt said.
Major Joe Irvine, the St. Croix Salvation Army commanding officer, agrees.
“A few hours of your time ringing the bells at a Salvation Army Red Kettle Red Kettle can make a tremendous difference in our island community this holiday season and beyond,” Irvine said.
In past years, the Red Kettle volunteers have been found at Tutu Pak Mall, St. Thomas, the downtown Charlotte Amalie post office and Kmart stores on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
To sign up to volunteer call Wanda Rivera at (340)776-0070 on St. Thomas or Joe Irvine on St. Croix at 340-244-8747,