Sandbags distributed to senior citizens in St. John
In a public-private partnership between the Virgin Islands Fire Service, Love City Strong, and the Human Services and Public Works departments, 246 sandbags were delivered to 35 homes in need earlier this month in preparation for the peak of hurricane season. Fire Service Deputy Chief Clarence Stephenson lauded Public Works’ Deron Jordan for providing the bags, Human Services’ Abigail Hendricks for helping coordinate the effort, and Fire Service’s Squad D and Squad A for filling the sandbags.
“This effort would not have been possible without our friends at DPW and Human Services,” said Stephenson. “Public-private partners working for the people of St. John. Community first, always.”
Virtual Rhyme & Lime set for this Saturday
The next virtual Rhyme & Lime event will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in the poetry night. Participants should sign up by contacting organizer Jamaica Hamilton prior to the event at rhymeandlime@gmail.com. Those wishing to tune in can watch Rhyme & Lime live at www.facebook.com/rhymeandlime.