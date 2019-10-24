The comedic skits of “Sarah & Addie” will be shown on the big screen as the Virgin Islands Education Department moves forward with efforts to increase cultural awareness in the Virgin Islands.
An episodic series, the skits will premiere in theaters on St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning Nov. 8, the department announced during a press conference Wednesday on St. Croix.
“Sarah & Addie,” originally written by St. Croix native Anton Teytaud as a series of 19 short skits, was transformed onto film by the department’s Division of Virgin Islands Cultural Education, in collaboration with WTJX public television.
Five seven-minute skits have been filmed, but the series expand to include all 19 in the coming years, according to department officials.
“We don’t have enough products like this for our children to hold on to our culture,” said Sayeeda Carter, the project’s artistic director.
Valrica Bryson, director of Cultural Education, who serves as executive director of the project, said the skits are of great “historical significance,” and cover a wide range of topics including politics, education, and relationships.
The series follows the story of two Crucian women — Sarah and Addie — who work in the island’s vegetable market in the 1950s and 1960s. The women, dressed in madras, shed light on the hottest topics of the time including divorce, tourists, and locals returning home from the mainland.
“We have to document these instances for our future generations,” Bryson said.
Education Assistant Commissioner Maria Encarnacion, who joined Bryson at the press conference, said she is excited about the project, which she referred to as “an exciting and important piece of creative work.”
“When our students embrace our culture, our history, and heritage great things can happen. Let’s continue to keep the culture of the Virgin Islands first and foremost in everything that we do,” she said.
According to Bryson, the project extends far past the initial airing of the series. She has already developed a curriculum inspired by “Sarah & Addie,” one that she says can be used in various subjects, and will be distributed after the showings.
Bryson, a former territorial Teacher of the Year hailing from the St. Croix district as well as former music department chair and band director at St. Croix Educational Complex, said she hopes students can use the project as a source of inspiration to produce their own original work.
“I want children to understand they can do all of this,” Bryson said. “We have to push our kids to be entrepreneurs, and we have to create a platform for them to do so.”
The skits, according to Bryson, were brought to life by a bevy of volunteers assisting with music, videography and photography. The actors, directors, and producers involved in the project also volunteered their time.
“Getting everyone together wasn’t about us, it was for the next generation of students,” she said. “We want them to have a sense of pride in who they are as a people and see that their stories mean something and that they can be produced.”
According to Bryson, after students in grades seven through twelve see the movie in theaters, they will be given the chance to compete in bringing the “Sarah & Addie” play “to the 21st century,” she said.
The winner’s project will be filmed and aired by WTJX. She said more information on the competition will be released in the coming months.
In the meantime, residents will be able to watch the series at Caribbean Cinemas on St. Croix and St. Thomas during the weekend of Nov. 8-10. Tickets are $10 each.
The series will air as half-hour showings between 6:20 and 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, and between 3:20 and 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 10.
