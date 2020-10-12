A recent Small Business Week virtual awards ceremony, held by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands District Office, was attended by more than 100 people from different sectors of the business community covered by the district office. The agency announced the following awards:
Small Businesses
• Small Business Person of the Year — Marisol Otero, ProAssets, Inc.
• Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year — Nydia Padilla, South Puerto Rico Towing & Boat Services.
• Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year — Nelson and Sergio Romeu, Building Fast Cleaning Services
• Young Entrepreneur of the Year — Itsan Hernández, Arecibo Home Designs
• Service Provider of the Year — Alberto Lugo, INVID
• New Small Business Start of the Year — Dr. Lourdes Kutbi, PediMed LLC
Lenders Awards
• Gold Award — Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
• Silver Award — Oriental Bank
Certified Development Company of the Year — COFECC
District Director Special Awards (Organizations)
• Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust — Luz Crespo
• Colmena66 — Denisse Rodríguez
• Puerto Rico SBTDC — Valentina Pirazzi
• FSMC Women’s Business Center — Wanda Vega
• SCORE — Miguel Vivaldi
• Puerto Rico MBDA Business Center — Teresa Berríos and Joanne Lavergne
• USDA Rural Development — Danna Quiles
District Director Special Awards (Individuals)
• Jorge Betancourt (for outstanding work for SBIR Road Tour) — SBA
• Cristina Salazar (for outstanding work for SBIR Road Tour while working at Colmena66)
• Luis Rodríguez (for his support to SBIR Road Tour while working at the WBI) — SBA
• Myriam Rodriguez (SBW Collaborator) — SBA
• Carlos Irizarry Sosa (SBW Intern/Volunteer) — SBA
• Jose Luis Rodriguez (SBW Supporter) — SBA
U.S. Virgin Islands
• Lender of the Year — Banco Popular
This is the fifth consecutive year that Banco Popular has been recognized as the USVI Bank of the Year.