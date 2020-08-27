TORTOLA — Education Minister Natalio Wheatley has announced that all British Virgin Islands students will return to online learning beginning as early as next week when classes resume at private schools.
Tuesday’s announcement came as the BVI is dealing with 17 current active COVID-19 cases, four of which involve students under age 10. Classes at public schools are scheduled to resume Sept. 21.
“In light of this extremely serious reality, I cannot in good conscience proceed with the plan to reopen schools to face-to-face instruction,” said Wheatley, who now also serves as deputy premier. “This will place administrators, teachers, support staff and our most precious resource, our children, all at risk. I am aware of the fact that many are yearning for the return to the classroom, and I have received criticism from many who are advocating for opening the territory up, but we must prioritize the health of our children and our people above all other considerations.”
Wheatley said that in the coming weeks or months, Cabinet members will determine when it will be safe to return to classrooms.
“Until then, we will continue to rely on the use of technology,” he said.
Wheatley is expected to outline his strategic direction for the school year on Sept. 7. He noted that during the period of Sept. 14-18, the plan is to conduct Kindergarten Readiness Assessments and have student orientation sessions.
According to the Education minister, training and preparation for the upcoming term will have a heavy emphasis on COVID-19 protocols and online teaching approaches. The agency, Wheatley said, will partner with the Environmental Health Unit of the Ministry of Health, to provide training sessions.
Wheatley said all educators and students must understand the role they must play in keeping the territory safe.
“We must also provide psychosocial support for educators and children going through tough times as well as tackle stigma and discrimination as it pertains to COVID cases,” he said. “Certainly, I am aware of the challenges associated with online schooling, but given the threats to our health, it is the best alternative for educating our children.”
He asked for employers to understand the plight of parents.
“I continue to ask families and trusted individuals to make arrangements for these students’ supervision,” he said.