The Virgin Islands National Park welcomed a new deputy superintendent on Feb. 22 following the scheduled departure of Sabrina Diaz, who held the position for six months prior.
Deputy Superintendent Scott Simmons recently completed his second year as one of the National Park Service’s Bevinetto Fellows.
Over the last year, he worked for the Department of Interior’s Great American Outdoors Act Program Management Office, the Assistant Secretary of Fish and Wildlife and Parks, and the National Park Service’s Office of Legislative and Congressional Affairs.
Prior to his selection as a Bevinetto Fellow, Simmons was the assistant director of design and construction for the White House and President’s Park.
“Scott’s leadership and specialized experience with complex construction projects offers timely expertise to the park as we ramp up our hurricane recovery efforts,” said V.I. National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields. “We welcome Scott’s methodical and collaborative approach to managing operations, problem solving, and ensuring high quality experiences for all park visitors.”
Throughout his NPS career, Simmons has also served as the branch chief of facility maintenance for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, and as a project supervisor for the National Capital Region.
Simmons is a graduate of the National Park Service’s award-winning Facility Manager Leaders Program and was a recipient of the Roger Kennedy Fellowship.
The fellowship allowed him to obtain a contexts of environmental policy graduate certificate from The George Washington University.
“I am so fortunate for the incredible opportunity to join the outstanding staff of Virgin Islands National Park,” said Simmons.
“In a park where cultural and natural resources are woven together, it is an honor to be entrusted with the responsibility to protect and preserve these amazing treasures.”
Simmons is married (Beth) and has two kids, Eloise and Rollie.