SDA graduation (pullout box)
May 8, 2023
SDA's Class of 2023
Valedictorian: Abigail Rose
Salutatorian: Anjeness Williams
Total graduates: 7
Gender breakdown: 4 girls, 3 boys
College bound: 5
Trade school bound: 2