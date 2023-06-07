ST. CROIX — A new mural located on the waterfront has been creating an environmental buzz in Frederiksted ever since it was unveiled earlier this year.
The mural is the latest project completed by the St. Croix Environmental Association in collaboration with local youth to highlight the natural environment and what individuals can do to protect it.
According to a SEA news release, local teen Ayla Siverly painted the mural depicting the native flora and fauna of the island. It features the orange manjack tree species, the antillean crested hummingbird, the St. Croix ground lizard that is endangered and can only be found on the island. It also depicts the St. Croix agave, a type of century plant -- also endangered and found only on the island.
SEA, which hosted the official ribbon cutting ceremony in April, released a statement Monday, encouraging residents to visit the mural.
According to the statement, SEA’s Education Coordinator Olivia Walton used funding from a 2021 fellowship with the North American Association for Environmental Education “to design a civic engagement and environmental education project.”
“Advocacy art is a result of that project,” which engaged local youth through art while calling attention to some of the unique plant and animal life on St. Croix, the release stated.
According to the statement, students from the Mon Bijou Community Center and the Boys and Girls Club West also collaborated to create a display case of sorts titled “Youth Conservation Commitment.” The information displayed reflects the students’ hopes for the island’s environment as well as what they commit to doing to keep it protected, the release stated.