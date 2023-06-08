TORTOLA — Sean Ramotar was the last speller standing on Wednesday at the New Testament Church of God Activity Centre after a three-round tie-breaker between him and two others during the National Spelling Bee Primary Competition.
The 11-year-old student from the Robinson O’Neal Memorial Primary School in Virgin Gorda was declared the contest winner after spelling “flammable” correctly.
Orissa Thomas of St. George’s Primary School and Amrita Singh of Enis Adams placed second and third, respectively. The trio were among 13 finalists hailing from Virgin Gorda, Anegada, Jost Van Dyke and Tortola. The group was whittled down from an original 30 spellers during a preliminary competition on March 24.
Wednesday’s competition kicked off at 10 a.m. and ended just before noon with an awards ceremony. Now in its 30th year, the national competition was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Road Town and Ernst and Young.
The contest was streamed live Wednesday allowing for hundreds of supporters of the 13 finalists to cheer them on. Some took time to write out messages of “Congratulations” or “Way to go” after each student took to the stage and spelled their words correctly.
The list included words like “pseudonym,” “jeopardy,” “lurch” massacre” “paradigm” “lyricist” amateur” “entourage,” “dialogue” abdication,” “nepotism,” “wharf,” quandary,” tragedy” and “activism.” Each student earned five points for every word they spelled correctly.
In addition to trophies, Ramotar won a $200 gift certificate and Thomas and Singh won gift certificates of $150 and $100, respectively.
Dignitaries on hand for the competition included Education Minister Sharie deCastro and Rotary Club of Road Town President Gavin Dooly as well as other Rotarians, who helped present the winners with awards and posed for group photos will all spellers.
The 13 finalists and their schools who participated in Wednesday competition were:
Ka’Ori Augustine, St. George’s Primary School; Jaante Case, Leonora Delville Primary School; Khymarri Davis, Francis Lettsome Primary School; Jezaan Demming, Bregado Flax Educational Centre; J’Sadie Graham, Jost Van Dyke Primary School; Mariah Jackson, Alexandrina Maduro Primary School; Ahmaya John, Francis Lettsome Primary School; Chistopher Lyew, Ciboney Centre for Excellence; Ajaaii Malone, Enis Adams Primary School; Sean Ramotar, Robinson O’Neal Memorial Primary School; Amrita Singh, Enis Adams Primary School; Orissa Thomas, St. George’s Primary School; and Richard Turnbull, Agape Total Life Academy.