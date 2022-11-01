TORTOLA — Former British Virgin Islands Education Minister Myron V. Walwyn became the second person to be arrested in connection with a million-dollar perimeter wall project at Elmore Stoutt High School.
Walwyn, 50, of Pasea Estate, was charged with breach of trust by a public officer according to a statement from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force on Tuesday.
It comes on the heels of the arrest of Lorna Stevens, the assistant secretary in the Education Ministry, last week.
Walwyn issued a statement Tuesday, questioning the investigation.
“While I have privately and publicly professed my commitment to good governance, I have also backed up this fact with my willingness to cooperate with an investigation that has spanned five years and counting,” Walywn said in a two-page statement.
He added that “according to former Commissioner of Police Michael Matthews” the investigation was completed in early 2020 and its findings were sent to the Director of Public Prosecution Office, “to decide whether the evidence warranted a pursuance of prosecution.”
“Though this matter was publicly discussed by the Commissioner on talk shows and various media during its process, to date, no update has been given to the public about their findings following its conclusion,” Walwyn wrote.
The probe, according to Walwyn, raises questions as the prior probe by BVI police turned up nothing, but the incident “could still find itself as a subject of the Commission of Inquiry as an open investigation.”
“Again, it’s worth noting that the Commission of Inquiry recommended that the investigation should continue when according to Commissioner Matthew of the RVIPF, that very investigation was concluded in early 2020,” Walwyn noted. “I am left to believe that the original investigation did not yield their desired results.”
The controversial 1,500-foot wall has been under investigation since 2019, and was cited in the COI report, which delved into questionable contracting process. The probe, detailed in a 900-plus page report and conducted by Sir Gary Hickinbottom, was commissioned by then Gov. Augustus Jaspert into widespread corruption and fraud in BVI leadership.
Current Gov. John Rankin released the report publicly on April 29, a day after former Premier Andrew Fahie was arrested in Miami on conspiracy to import drugs and money laundering charges.
The COI noted that the wall project, under Walwyn, was worth over $1 million and split between 70 contractors — 40 of whom had no contractor’s license, and violated the Public Finance Management Regulations.
Following the COI report, BVI police in June announced that a special team was appointed to conduct a “full review” of its 2020 investigation into the wall project to ensure “all instructions” and “further actions requested” were complied with.
Walwyn, in his statement, said that the wall around the Elmore Stoutt High School was built at the time due to “repeated” and “documented concerns” of the school principal and senior staff about the “safety and “security” of students and teachers. The evidence, he said, showed that the previous wire mesh fence was being breached on an almost daily basis, and that this allowed non-students, drugs and offensive weapons to find their way on school grounds.
He said given the grave danger posed, the Ministry of Education “acted upon the request” and started the process. It also recommended that the project be done by “petty contracts” and the resulting contract was approved by the Ministry of Finance.
He said that the Cabinet “decided” to have the project done by “petty contracts, different contractors (works orders) and suppliers rather than just petty contracts as originally sought by the Ministry of Education.”
“It is important to understand that Cabinet is comprised of not only Ministers but by an Attorney General and the Governor who though not voting members, are expected to raise any concerns about the process,” Walwyn said in his statement. “No objection whatsoever was raised by either at the time. Consequently, the Ministry of Education was bound by this Cabinet decision and acted accordingly,”
Walwyn acknowledged there were “procedural issues” with the project, but none rising to the level of a crime.
“As I have indicated in previous comments on the subject, I will never say that there were no procedural issues with this project. I also do not think that one could find any previously done government project that was faultlessly managed. As such, we all agree that we must continue to work on improving the way we manage all government projects. However, I do not believe that any of those procedural issues warranted or met the criteria of breach of trust to justify such a charge for anyone who was involved in the management of the project during its normal course,” he said.
He vowed to defend his reputation and that of others caught up in the probe.
“If the intentions are truly to help the BVI to be better able to manage its affairs, I am not convinced that labeling its hard working citizens as corrupt without concrete evidence and damaging their reputations, livelihoods and sense of decency is a productive approach. I repudiate any such label being placed on me. This is a charge that I will vigorously defend as it does not enjoy the benefit of the facts. In my humble opinion it is manifestly unjust. Even considering my skepticism regarding the application of the law in this matter; I do however, have the utmost confidence in our judicial system, one that I have had the privilege to be associated with for the past 16 years as an attorney, to render a fair and just decision on this matter.”
The former Education Minister said that he’s grateful for the opportunity to clear his name on a matter that has been nothing but a “political football” and “quite frankly a witch hunt” for the past seven years.
“I cannot recall any project, following this same procedure and even for much larger sums, having this level of attention and sustained focus. Thankfully, some of you have had the opportunity to tune in to the live COl interviews of persons who were involved in the project at the Ministry of Education and could see for yourselves why I have raised these concerns regarding the credibility of the Audit Report and this charge,” Walwyn said. “Notwithstanding, I will continue to make my voice heard on issues that affect my conscience in our community as I have done over the years including since emitting office.”
Late Tuesday DPP responded to Walwyn’s statements with a news release of its own, expressing “disappointment [with] the statement issued today by the Accused Myron Walwyn. Further it noted that DPP officials have “always operated in accordance to the law, and strongly refutes the erroneous and unfounded statements that otherwise has been done.”
“The statement, among other things, seeks to adversely influence the potential array of jurors who will eventually decide his fate and the fate of other persons similarly charged. Such rhetoric only serves to undermine the course of justice in the Territory,” the release stated. “Contrary to Mr. Walwyn’s assertions, an incomplete investigative case file was submitted in 2020, and the same was quickly returned to the RVIPF to conduct further investigations.”
A decision, according to the statement, was eventually made to “bring in an independent team of financial investigators from the United Kingdom to review the investigation, and that review commenced in early 2021. The review was done to ensure that the investigation was completed fairly, transparently and to standard,” the release stated.