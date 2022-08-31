V.I. Police announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Ricardo Richards, who detectives said was the second shooter in the Jan. 17 killing of two minors in Castle Coakley, was taken into custody. The minors, both 17, were identified as Odonnie Heywood and Jah’ny Ledesma.
Richards is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, carrying or using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Unable to post bail set at $2.5 million, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing today.
Richards’ accomplice, Ozanie Cornelius, 27, was arrested by warrant Friday and appeared in court Monday. Richards was still on the lam.
Cornelius was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, and related crimes.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed by V.I. Police, officers responded to a report of “heavy gun fire” from assault rifles and handguns at around 9:13 p.m. on Jan. 17 in Castle Coakley.
A short time later, police learned that two of the victims had been pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor. Police interviewed the driver of the vehicle who was also shot and who brought Heywood and Ledesma to the hospital.
The driver said he and his friends drove to Castle Coakley to buy marijuana, but ended up on a dirt road where a green sport utility vehicle stopped and blocked the path, according to the affidavit.
The driver said two men, one carrying a handgun and flashlight, the other carrying an assault rifle, approached the vehicle and began to question them.
The driver said he went to drive away and the two men began firing at the vehicle, striking him and both teens, according to the affidavit. He told police he did not know why they were shot at.
Police also interviewed the driver of another vehicle who brought a gunshot victim to Luis Hospital. The man told police he had stopped in Castle Coakley near Thomas Bakery because he ran out of gas, and called his friend, Ricardo Richards, to bring more fuel, according to the affidavit.
He said that while Richards was fueling the car, they heard shots being fired, and he saw Richards lying on the ground bleeding so he picked him up and drove him to Luis Hospital, according to the affidavit.
Police said the gasoline gauge on the vehicle was at half a tank, and the driver’s statement was inconsistent. Richards, who was being treated in the emergency room, was interviewed by police and he gave the same version of events as the driver.
The following day, police received photographs of men who a witness said were the shooters. Cornelius was identified as the man armed with a handgun, and Richards as the individual who was carrying an assault rifle, according to the affidavit.
One of the photographs showed Richards standing next to his brother, identified in the affidavit as Abassi Boston. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Boston for questioning. He has been identified as a person of interest in another shooting at La Reine Shopping Center on July 17, where two teens were shot and wounded. One of the victims, a teen girl, had a bullet lodged in the throat area.
To help police, call 911 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.