ST. THOMAS — Just a few years ago he was dreaming of flying, but with a focus on his goal and the support of the St. Thomas flying community, Sheldon Martin needs to pinch himself. He is not dreaming but co-piloting a United Airlines Boeing 737-700 into King Airport with 129 passengers.

That dream became reality when he touched down at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday morning — 32 minutes early.