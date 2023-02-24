The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has received $20,000 from Secret Harbour Beach Resort as part of this year’s Angels Giving Campaign, according to a news release.
“Secret Harbour is a shining example of a true partner when it comes to its leadership and commitment to serving our community,” said CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown in a prepared statement. “We are incredibly grateful for their recent Champion level donation to our current Angels Giving Campaign, which raises funds to be used directly for the benefit of Virgin Islands residents.”
According to the statement, the CFVI Angels community, which includes all donors who contribute $500 or more annually, is the largest philanthropic network benefiting the territory.
Secret Harbour is a boutique St. Thomas Resort on the beach and hillside surrounding Nazareth Bay. Also on property are the popular Sunset Grille and The Patio restaurants.
“Secret Harbour has been an Angel contributor for many years, helping CFVI accumulate $7.5 million in unrestricted funding. This funding has enabled the Foundation to make a staggering $55 million in grants throughout the territory since 1990,” the release stated.
Cory Santana, general manager at Secret Harbour, said the resort is “honored to continue our support of CFVI and their many initiatives to help children, families and individuals in need throughout the territory.”
“In taking care of each other we are able to give our best to our visitors and guests,” he said.
Baecher-Brown heaped further praise on the resort, recognizing Secret Harbour’s ongoing participation in CFVI’s scholarship program, and expressing gratitude for its scholarship funding. Through the Secret Harbour Scholarship Fund, annual scholarships of $3,000 are awarded to deserving local high school graduates who are continuing their education by pursuing a degree in the hotel/hospitality industry, she said.
Scholarship applications for CFVI’s 2023-2024 scholarship cycle will be available March 1 at http://cfvi.co/ScholarshipPortal.
Santana said that in addition to CFVI, the resort makes annual contributions to a number of other deserving charitable organizations territorywide.
“Secret Harbour’s commitment to giving back to the local community runs deep,” he said.
To make an Angel donation visit http://cfvi.co/AngelDonation. Donations can also be made by check payable to “CFVI” with “Angels 2023” in the memo, and mailed to P.O. Box 380, St. Thomas, V.I. 00804.