ST. CROIX — Dozens of young children got a chance to learn more about using local produce for tasty meals Friday during a health expo at Sejah Farms.
The 3- to 6-year-olds began their day with a tour of the farm where freshly picked okra, avocados, starfruit and an array of other fruits and vegetables were on display in woven baskets.
The children were on tour as part of a three-day event sponsored by Sejah Farms to educate residents on self-sustainability. Today, local chefs and farmers will take part in the third annual Bush Cook Chef Cook competition where they will use locally sourced ingredients to prepare dishes that attendees will be able to sample once complete.
On Friday, Shamalla Hanley, last year’s Bush Cook Chef Cook winner, prepared healthy meals on the spot. On the menu was a simple plate of zucchini noodles with a vinaigrette sauce paired with fresh avocado and slices of starfruit.
“I try to show people they can make healthy foods tasty,” she said. “I like to make vegan dishes — in my house I use a lot of local produce.”
Hanley’s winning dish was a cream of spinach coconut soup. She said while some residents are accustomed to pairing their meals with meat, there are meatless alternatives.
The expo was tailored to families who receive government food assistance through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Both supplemental programs allow residents to purchase fruits and vegetables from local farmers in addition to grocery stores.
Organizers did not let a low turnout hinder them, and instead focused the presentation on students, even adding live entertainment and games.
As soon as the children boarded buses back, organizers — and at least one participant — began preparing the venue for today’s contest.
“I’m ready,” Hanley said of the competition.
Sejah Farms co-owner Yvette Browne said the event has grown tremendously since its inception in 2016. This is largely due to the fact that this year, many farmers reached a major milestone in their recovery, Browne said.
In addition to their homes, many lost crops and livestock during hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“Last year, we were just coming back on our feet,” she said. “This year we are back.”
All of the fruits, vegetables and meat products for this weekend’s events were locally grown by a network of five small farms.
“We want to showcase how much the local farmers can produce, and when we network together it makes a big difference,” Browne said.
Commented