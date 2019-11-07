ST. THOMAS — V.I. lawmakers took aim at the Waste Management Authority on Thursday for apparently failing — for years — to designate several of its solid waste and wastewater employees as “hazardous duty” workers, preventing them from retiring early with benefits.
While the V.I. code provides that Waste Management employees who worked continuously, for five years, with chlorine, sewage or a carcinogen, are eligible for early retirement, the Waste Management Authority leadership has taken little action to make this a reality.
“It bothers me that we don’t care,” said Sen. Marvin Blyden, who chaired Thursday’s committee hearing. “It is abundantly clear that Waste Management Authority has failed to perform its due diligence and have failed to carry out their responsibilities to their employees by failing to designate employees as ‘hazardous duty’ for retirement purposes.”
According to Cathy Smith, general counsel of the Government Employees’ Retirement System, in order to qualify for such benefits, the Waste Management Authority’s chief executive officer must certify eligible employees and transmit a list of these employees to GERS.
To date, however, no chief executive officer of the Waste Management Authority has ever certified an employee, Smith said.
Worse still, GERS officials have discussed the matter with Waste Management since 2009.
“This is unacceptable to me,” Blyden said. “I know many of those employees who retired and died as a result of their working environment.”
Waste Management officials attempted to explain that employees, in the past, refused to accept lower salaries in order to compensate for a higher contribution rate to GERS, a requirement for the early retirement program. But lawmakers believed the agency largely lacked initiative and compassion for its employees.
Lawmakers also attributed the failure to a lack of consistent leadership at the Waste Management Authority, which continues to have six acting members in its leadership team — including its director.
Senators expressed disappointment that Interim Director Adrian Taylor failed to appear for the hearing Thursday.
Waste Management Authority Chief Operating Officer Ann Hanley said she will write immediately to GERS to officially designate wastewater and other hazardous duty employees for appropriate retirement benefits.
All parties also acknowledged that additional contributions must be made to GERS to avoid increasing its unfunded liability.
An early estimate of 24 eligible employees would require a roughly $860,000 payment by the Waste Management Authority to prevent an increase in the GERS’ unfunded liability, according to GERS officials.
Blyden and other senators present vowed to work collaboratively with the Waste Management Authority, the unions and the GERS to craft a solution that fairly addresses all stakeholders.
Commented