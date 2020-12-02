Senate Calendar Dec 2, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TodayNo legislative meetings.Thursday10 a.m. – Special Session. Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall, St. Thomas.FridayNo legislative meetings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Search Get the news that matters most Latest News Gamecocks' Boston named to Wooden Award's Preseason Top 30 Watch List Senate Calendar Annual taxi medallion auctions scheduled UVI to hold unified, virtual graduation ceremony LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: St. Croix woman receives award from World Triathlon Repairs completed, storm-damaged observatory is ‘back up and running’ on St. Croix’s East End Territory spends $16 million only to realize stadium is in floodplain BVI welcomes first international tourists in eight months