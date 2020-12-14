Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. announced late Sunday night that offices territorywide will be closed this week “due to an employee recently testing positive for COVID-19.”
Francis did not indicate in what island district the employee is based.
Employees will tele-work during this period, Francis said in the statement released after 10 p.m. Sunday.
All committee meetings scheduled today through Friday have been postponed, and operations are expected to resume on Dec. 21.
Francis urged residents to take precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and following all guidelines outlined by the V.I. Health Department.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is expected to update residents on his administration’s ongoing response to COVID-19 beginning at 1 p.m. today. The briefing will be streamed live via Government House’s Facebook page.