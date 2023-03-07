ST. THOMAS — Lawmakers with the Senate Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance approved several leases during a hearing Monday at Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall, including long-term leases with two renewal options for Viya, A-9 Trucking and St. Thomas Gas, among others.
All of the approved leases will be forwarded to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration. The agreements are as follows:
Bill No. 35-0017, an act approving a 10-year-lease agreement between the V.I. government and Suntech Group, Inc. d/b/a St. Thomas Gas for Parcel No. 4 Sub Base, No. 6, Southside Quarter on St. Thomas, consisting of about 27,732.393 U.S. sq. ft. or 0.637 U.S. acre for the purpose of operating a trucking, transportation, delivery, and retail business of bottled propane gas.
The annual rent for the above-referenced parcel will be $54,000, payable in equal monthly installments of $4,500 during the term of this lease, according to a news release.
The measure was proposed by Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr., and per testimony by Vincent Richards, deputy commissioner for the Department of Property and Procurement, the property will be used for operating a trucking, transportation, delivery, and retail business of bottled propane gas.
The term of the agreement is for 10 years, and the lease agreement provides for two renewal options of five years each.
Bill No. 35-0018, an act approving a 10-year lease agreement between the V.I. government and A9 Trucking Enterprises, Inc., and Sarnelli Bros., (V.I.) Inc. d/b/a V.I. Recycling Company. The measure was proposed Francis and per testimony by Richards, “the lease agreement between VI Recycling and the GVI is for an unimproved portion of Parcel No. 1-19 Estate Bovoni, Nos. 1 & 2 Frenchman’s Bay Quarter, on St. Thomas, abd consisting of about 247,061.17 U.S. sq. ft. or 5.67 U.S. acres of land.”
“The property will be used to operate a scrap metal collections and sales business, and for other related purposes,” the release stated.
The term of the agreement is for 10 years, and the lease agreement provides for two renewal options of five years each. The annual rent will be $54,000, payable in equal monthly installments of $4,500.
Bill No. 35-0019, an act approving a 10-year lease agreement between the V.I. government and Virgin Islands Telephone Corporation, d/b/a/ VIYA, for a portion of a telecommunication tower and bunker in Building No. 1, Suite 2, Parcel No. 6, Recovery Hill, Company Quarter, St. Croix, and consisting of a telecommunications tower and a 9 feet by 8 feet room and bunker, zoned P, for the establishment and operation of wireless link connections and to house associated equipment in the 9 feet by 8 feet bunker.
The measure was proposed by Francis, and per testimony by Richards, “the term of this lease agreement is for 10 years, and the lease agreement provides for two renewal options of five years each.”
The annual rent will be $36,000, payable in equal monthly installments of $3,000.
Bill No. 35-0025, an act approving a 10-year lease agreement between the V.I. government and Anthony Isaac d/b/a Ace Trucking and Trash Removal. The lease agreement between Ace Trucking and the GVI is for Parcel No. 124 Subbase, and consisting of about 33,050 U.S. sq. ft. or 0.758 U.S. acre of improved land.
“The property will be used for operating a garbage removal, trucking, transportation, and delivery business, and for other related purposes,” the release stated.
Per testimony by Richards, the term of this lease agreement is for 10 years, and the lease agreement provides for two renewal options of five years each. The annual rent will be $24,000, payable in equal monthly installments of $2,000.
“This lease agreement also includes a construction period of 36 months during which the lessee will complete improvements to the premises. During the construction period, lessee will pay reduced rent of $500 per month for the first 24 months and $1,000 per month for the 25th to 36th month,” according to the statement.
In addition to Francis, senators present at the hearing were Donna A. Frett-Gregory, Samuel Carrion, Dwayne M. DeGraff, Ray Fonseca, Javan E. James Sr., Franklin D. Johnson and Carla J. Joseph.