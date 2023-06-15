Senators voted to override an April veto by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. for a bill appropriating $250,000 to fund an Inspector General Office audit of the V.I. Water and Power Authority during a regular session of the 35th Legislature on Wednesday.
Senate Majority Leader Kenneth Gittens sponsored Bill No. 35-0061, which passed unanimously among lawmakers present at the meeting.
“We must continue to seek accountability at WAPA on behalf of the people,” Gittens said in a press release after the vote. “There must be a fundamental change of the culture of waste, fraud and abuse within the utility where these bad contracts, major losses and cost overruns were allowed to happen.”
Earlier in the session, the Legislature swiftly confirmed four nominees to key positions in the territory.
At-large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. captured the spirit of the chamber when he said he “unequivocally” supported the nominations of Ariel M. Smith for Attorney General of the Virgin Islands; Anna Wallace to the Virgin Islands Territorial Park Board of Trustees; Yvette D. Ross-Edwards to the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands — St. Croix district, and the renomination of Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks.
“I have no reservations. They are experienced, they have capacity, they bring a whole lot of volume,” Bolques said. “And I am in full support of each and every one of these nominees here today.”
Senators Donna Frett-Gregory and Marise James praised the character of the nominees, with the former saying that she was touched by the fact that Smith served as a paralegal before her career as a lawyer.
“It means that Ariel Smith actually went through the ranks, and she understands the process,” Frett-Gregory said. “She understands the work, and she understands the assignment.”
The Legislature then approved a trio of zoning amendments which the Committee of the Whole considered during a session on Friday, and Bill No. 35-0105, an act ratifying the governor’s approval of a 20-year minor Coastal Zone permit issued to Emerald Beach Hotel for the installation, use and occupancy of submerged land by three swim buoys, an “Aquabana” and a floating dinghy dock in Lindbergh Bay.
Members largely endorsed the act, though Sen. Carla Joseph expressed concern that the business could compete with similar, pre-existing businesses owned by Virgin Islanders.
“And we’re seeing a lot of our small businesses, our local businesses are being gobbled up,” she said.
The Legislature also passed two resolutions in the afternoon. Bill No. 35-0016, which honors and commemorates the Board of Elections, Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes and the entire Elections System of the Virgin Islands, and Bill No. 35-0062 honoring and commemorating Gregory Hodge, who performs under the stage name DJ Avalanche.
In the final hours of the session, the Legislature approved a zoning use variance for a St. John kennel and clinic and an act to change the zoning designation for a car rental agency on St. Croix.
Bill No. 35-0012, which increased the monthly pension payments for retired National Guard members from $100 to $350 passed with amendments from Sen. Milton Potter to include a $15,000 appropriation to fund Raw Basketball, a youth sports outreach program, and from Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. for a $130,000 appropriation to the USVI Little League District, which will support 25 baseball players’ travel to tournaments.
Senators Franklin Johnson and Alma Francis-Heyliger both made points of personal privilege in the meeting’s final moments to reaffirm their outrage at the government’s use of $45 million in General Fund money.
“We cannot sit back and allow the administration to just do what they want with this money that we, the first branch of government, appropriate,” Johnson said. “If we’re going to be appropriating a budget, and passing it, this government cannot just go like drunken sailors, spending this money how they want.”
Addressing the administration directly, Johnson said, “Let this be the first and the last time this happen, because there will be consequences, and if the money’s not put back in this budget at the appropriate time, there will be consequences to this.”