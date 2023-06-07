Health care professionals testified before the 35th Legislature Committee on Health, Hospitals and Human Services on Wednesday to call attention to a mounting crisis in the territory’s ability to provide hemodialysis to patients experiencing kidney failure.
On St. Croix, dialysis treatment is available in trailers opened by Luis Hospital in 2019, which testifiers said would not withstand a hurricane, or at the Caribbean Kidney Center facility in Christiansted.
Dr. Walter Gardiner, medical director and managing member of HealthQuest, which owns Caribbean Kidney Center, testified that since federal and local funding dried up with the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency, the cost of operating the centers has become unsustainable.
“I am therefore desperately working to find a viable solution,” he said.
Later in the hearing, Gardiner said the closure of Caribbean Kidney Centers on both St. Croix and St. Thomas was imminent.
“Patients may die, employees will suddenly find themselves without income and there will be chaos,” Gardiner said during the conclusion of his testimony.
There are currently more than 110 dialysis patients on St. Croix, and several more receiving treatment abroad who are waiting to come home, said Dr. Tasmin Khan, medical director of the Virgin Islands Healthcare Foundation during testimony.
In what was touted as a private-public partnership, the agency was awarded a $1 million grant to open a dialysis center on St. Croix last year. During Wednesday’s hearing, the foundation’s secretary Aminah Saleem said they still need $941,476 in funding to complete the project. Saleem implored committee members to help the organization solicit the funds from the Office of Management and Budget.
As committee members questioned the testifiers, Sen. Kenneth Gittens heatedly referenced the money taken from the General Fund to buyout the first portion of the Water and Power Authority’s debt to energy provider Vitol.
“Let’s get serious. And I am saying that if we had that $45 million sitting aside, that we could have moved just like that, then we could assist our people,” Gittens said. “It’s a crying shame.”
It was unclear Wednesday, without the additional start-up funding, how the V.I. Healthcare Foundation plans to open its doors to begin offering services. When it opens, officials say it will house 78 dialysis patients.