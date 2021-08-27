Friday
Ice + Alchemy: Virtual Cocktail Classes
Become a master mixologist with this interactive class by L.A.’s Ice and Alchemy owner and cocktail creator. Explore flavor combinations, spirit pairings and the techniques to execute an amazing drink every time. Class starts at 8 p.m. and the cost is $20 on EventBrite.com.
Saturday
Cuisines of Different Cultures
Cuisines of Different Cultures by Atlantic Institute is a series of cooking demonstrations of food from around the world. These monthly demonstrations will seek to find the greatest flavors and scents from a variety of cultural cuisines. This week’s demonstration features Noah’s Pudding, a Turkish dessert. The virtual demonstration will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and the ingredients list will be provided ahead of time. View it on the free on the Atlantic Institute YouTube channel.
Sunday
Vegan cooking class
Compassionate Filled Life will host a live online vegan cooking class with plant-based foods Sunday at 6 p.m. Sign up on EventBrite.com and receive a vegan recipe, tips on technique and a grocery list. Class starts at $20.
Monday
Eat the Rainbow
Basics Market will offer a free online “Eat the Rainbow” class to learn about the unique nutrients colorful produce has to offer for your health and how to create simple colorful recipes. This week’s recipe is for Tunisian fall salad. The free class runs from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Sign up on EventBrite.com.
Tuesday
Advanced Flavor Theory: Going from Good to Great
The Milk Street Live Online Cooking School teaches the cooking techniques, ingredient choices and critical thinking skills you need to take your home cooking from good to great, taught by Rosemary Gill, Milk Street’s director of education, and April Dodd, Milk Street’s cooking school manager, to change the way you cook. This week, they use two tacos—one with our quick refried beans, the other with pork carnitas— to illustrate their cooking theory. The class is $24.95 on EventBrite.com and will run from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wednesday
In the Kitchen with Le Creuset’s Justin Chapple
Join chef and cookbook author Justin Chapple as he cooks up something special with Le Creuset Wednesday at 7 p.m. Justin will be making a delicious, seasonal bouillabaisse and his recipe will be available after the event at Surlatable.com. This exclusive launch event is free to attend. Register at EventBrite.com.
Thursday
Kitchen Gadgets for Good Habits
Giant Company Nutritionists’ team talks about how to tackle the latest trendy tools for the kitchen. This week’s free edition features the skillet. Non-stick, cast-iron, induction… Learn the best skillet to use for certain recipes and leave with fresh inspiration for your weeknight meals. The class starts at 12 p.m. Register on EventBrite.com.