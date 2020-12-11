ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Waste Management Authority has announced that work on 15 feet of damaged sewer lines in Frenchtown that began on Thursday is expected to be completed by Sunday.
During that time, traffic will be reduced to one lane from the Twisted Cork Restaurant to the Oceana Restaurant. Motorists approaching the area are asked to slow down, proceed with caution and obey the instructions of the road crew.
To report overflow or service interruption call 844-962-8784. The hotline is open 24 hours during weekdays and weekends.