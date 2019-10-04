For the second time in three years, sex offender Daniel Cove has failed to comply with registration requirements .
Cove is the only sex offender in the Virgin Islands who is currently listed as an “absconder,” meaning he has not complied with registration requirements and his location is currently unknown.
“Investigators from the V.I. Department of Justice are actively searching for him,” said V.I. Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh. “We are awaiting a warrant for his arrest to be entered into the National Crime Information Center so that if he attempts to travel, has a traffic violation, etc. we can be immediately alerted.”
Cove, 36, was convicted in Massachusetts on June 23, 2002, of indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, and sentenced to prison.
Following his release on June 21, 2013, he moved to the Virgin Islands and registered as a Tier 2 sexual offender, which requires him to register every six months for 25 years, according to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Agency.
Cove was arrested on Oct. 5, 2016, on St. Croix after failing to update his sex offender registration, which listed his last known address as Wintberg on St. Thomas.
According to the online sex offender registry, Cove’s last verification date was Aug. 28, 2018, when he listed his address as 11 Estate Diamond, St. Croix.
Cove’s location is unknown and he was “not at address provided to DOJ,” according to the website, which lists Cove as five-feet, eight-inches tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Goomansingh said that if anyone in the community has information about Cove or sees him, “please contact the V.I. Dept. of Justice at 340-774-5666 so that he can be apprehended for failing to register.”
Commented