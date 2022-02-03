Dear Editor,
I read with interest the article “Senators watching for Bryan to discuss plans for recovery spending infrastructure repairs tonight,” (Daily News, Jan. 24, 2022).
Impressed with Gov. Bryan’s managing of COVID-19, Hurricane Maria recovery, a GERS low-interest refinancing bill, and blocking the Legislature’s attempt to cut back his right to appoint members of various boards, hopes were high. With eloquence and sincerity, his State of the Territory address delivered beyond expectations.
Gov. Bryan has changed the landscape, indeed the culture, of executive governance very much for the better of we the people.
Gov. Bryan has paid out more than $150 million in debts he did not incur. And he didn’t borrow a penny to do so. Continuing with his “fresh leaf,” GERS is on track for a rescue plan. But some “filled with themselves,” as our elders would say, will put up roadblocks as was done with his GERS refinancing plan. In the same vein, numerous projects such as renewable energy, millions for hospital staffing, schools rebuilding, and children grants, etc., will be met with grumbling from some politicians. Blind ambitions will then brazenly claim Gov. Bryan got nothing done.
Luckily for we the people, they are too late. Besides shifting the paradigm of disrespecting debts owed by the government on local contracts, Gov. Bryan has built human resources infrastructure within the executive branch of such brilliant quality, there is hardly anything within reasonable governance they will not achieve. Of course, obstacles will be generated by inexperienced, and even unqualified, want-to be “throne snatchers.” We can’t afford to experience any more of the unexpected. Hurricane Maria and COVID-19 were surely enough.
Confidence in Gov. Bryan is based on time in politics.
Need more be said other than to leave well enough alone and allow Gov. Bryan to continue his course.
— Michael Joseph, Esq., St. Croix