Dear Editor,
Life as a middle child growing up often works out well. You get to hang with your older sibling and on occasions you get to hang with your younger sibling because you can relate to both. But there always comes a point in time where neither the older sibling nor the younger one wants to hang with the middle child because that sibling don’t quite relate to them.
Further, the older child had adequate time to get enough support from parents to be able to go out on their own and be good. The youngest, as the baby of the bunch, always has the attention of the parents. In some cases, the older child also begins to look out for and help the youngest. The middle child is essentially ignored and forgotten.
This not only occurs within a family, but in societies where government programs routinely help those in the low-income range and those who already are wealthy, and do not need help.
Over the last 10 years, for example, there’s been public housing projects for low-income families to include Donoe, Magen’s Junction, Grandview and Amalie Terrace on St. Thomas and Anna’s Hope on St. Croix. To date, there’s been no mention of a St. John housing project, according to search of the V.I. Housing Authority’s website. Like the middle child, St. John seems to always be neglected and forgotten, but that’s a topic for another day.
In terms of the wealthy, the V.I. Economic Development Commission has been advertising and basically soliciting the Virgin Islands as a place for the rich to start their business ventures in an effort to stimulate business in the economy. While the new housing developments and efforts described above are steps in the right direction, not everyone is given the same
assistance and benefits to trek the expedition. Attempting to help the low-income family has always been a strategy for sustaining the population. On the other hand, providing incentives and benefits for the rich has been a way to attract businesses in the VI. So, what about similar programs for the middle-income wage earner or family?
Middle-income earners routinely find themselves in a no-win situation as they either make too much to qualify for the same benefits as low-income families, but yet do not make enough to get the same incentives and tax breaks as the rich and wealthy. This essentially leaves the middle-income individual or families scraping to get by.
So, while low-income families benefit in way of qualifying for public housing or residential assistance from the government and the wealthy gets tax breaks to retain more of their income — to afford their desired home or purchase land in the Virgin Islands — the middle-income family has not had such assistance.
This should not be the case as middle-income people/families are taxed for just about everything and are contributing to the core of the economy. This is evident on St. Thomas and on St. Croix, and I venture to stay there is no “middle class” on St. John as many who are categorized as such are one or two paychecks away from poverty. In short, although middle-income people/families make what is essentially supposed to be a livable wage, they take home less and have to spend a higher percent of their income than those falling in the low-income or wealthy categories.
Is it time to try a different strategy? One aimed at helping the middle-income people/families? What if the next few housing development in the Virgin Islands were affordable homes for ONLY the middle-income persons/families? Think about the effect it can have on the economy. It can contribute to economic growth and job creation. With each home sale, there are expenses related to property tax, home care, lawn care, remodeling, new furniture, and mortgage origination. Wouldn’t this help stimulate the Virgin Islands economy?
Now that I have identified an issue, my question is: What would things be like if we were to offer the same assistance and benefits to the middle-income persons/families of the Virgin Islands that we offer to the low-income individuals/families and the rich?
— Jo Fred, St. Thomas