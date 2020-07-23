As the Summer’s End Group continues to push their plans for their proposed St. John Marina in Coral Bay, Sirius Development has announced it’s seeking input, suggestions, participation, and assistance from the St. John community on its own project, the Sirius Marina Resort. The competing project is planned for approximately 10 acres near the historic Emmaus Moravian Church.
Sirius Development LLC with its subsidiary, T-Rex St. John LLC, is the lessee of the Moravian Church, V.I. Conference’s waterfront property in Coral Bay. Sirius Development intends to permit, develop, construct, and operate an “appropriately-scaled and reasonably located marina/condo-hotel resort, consisting of docking facilities, boat slips, pump-out and fueling stations and related services,” according to a statement recently released by the developer. On the adjoining upland waterfront, plans include “condo-hotel units, village green, sport recreation area, provisioning center, shops, restaurant, job training and work internship programs, potable water, sewage treatment, and supporting infrastructure,” the statement continues.
The project has faced many setbacks and delays due in part to the 2017 hurricane season, economic downturns, and the current global pandemic, but Sirius plans to proceed with the project, according to the statement. Seven acres of the property was rezoned in 2016 to W-1, paving the way for the development to continue.
“Sirius Development fully intends to assist in cleaning up the bay, improve the eco-quality of the marine environment, and address run-off and other ecological concerns of the contiguous waterfront property,” said the developer’s statement. “Sirius Marina Resort will provide numerous employment opportunities, augment the economy, protect the environment, and embrace the cultural diversity of Coral Bay.”
Feedback and suggestions can be sent to Sirius Development LLC Managing Member Rory Calhoun at rdcalhounesq@gmail.com.