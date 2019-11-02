Virgin Islanders who survived the 2017 hurricanes are still coping with immense psychological trauma, which has been exacerbated by the slow pace of recovery and federal assistance over the last two years.
The back-to-back Category 5 storms not only devastated the landscape and infrastructure, they exposed longstanding racial and class disparities that caused even further tension in the aftermath and ongoing recovery.
That’s according to three mental health professionals from St. Croix’s Island Therapy Solutions, Lizette Llanos, Keila Medina, and Lindsy Wagner, who shared their observations in a report published in the latest issue of “the Dialogue.”
The journal is a quarterly publication on disaster behavioral health produced by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a previous study conducted in 2014, 30% to 40% of “direct disaster victims’ develop post-traumatic stress disorder following a disaster, and that was certainly true following the 2017 storms, the report found.
While the U.S. Virgin Islands have survived brutal natural disasters in the past, “none compare to the hurricane season of 2017” when Irma and Maria tore through the territory, according to the report. “The devastation of both went far beyond the loss of material possessions as residents continue to grapple with life after the storms.”
The report found that “In the months post-hurricanes, many residents have not adopted the coping skills needed to maneuver stressors, including family dynamics, relocation logistics, the slow rebuilding process, and the lack of vital medical services,” and many homes remain abandoned or in disrepair.
Island Therapy Solutions has “seen a significant increase” in counseling clients, and “colleagues agree that the weight of the hurricanes, a slow rebuilding process, lack of adequate resources, and the annual hurricane season have caused undeniable trauma to people who are already under an incredible amount of pressure.”
Those who survived Hurricane Hugo were re-traumatized, and told counselors that “one of the differences indicated is that “in 1989, the federal agencies provided financial resources to families almost immediately after the storms,” according to the report. “The FEMA process is now more lengthy and difficult; people have experienced delays in receiving needed funds, which has created high levels of stress.”
Difficulties in obtaining the necessary paperwork post-hurricanes to even apply for and obtain disaster relief funds has been a burden on many, according to the report. In addition, the fact that many on St. Croix sent relief supplies to St. Thomas and St. John after Irma — only to find themselves facing Maria’s wrath only days later — caused “panic and chaos” because of the overall lack of supplies.
There was less infrastructure damage on the East End of St. Croix, “however, many areas on the West End were devastated,” according to the report. “Racial tension developed as it appeared the more affluent, Caucasian residents of the East End were served more quickly than local Black residents of the West End.”
The report went on say that “a silent division that endured for decades resurfaced, so much so that Governor Mapp discussed it during one of his press conferences.”
The Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program was granted in November 2017 and enabled crisis counselors to provide essential emotional support throughout the territory.
“The crisis counselors of St. Croix facilitated individual crisis counseling to over 3,700 residents; provided public education and group counseling to over 2,700 residents; and had brief educational and supportive contact with over 8,000 residents, many of whom were referred by other programs assisting with recovery such as the Women’s Coalition, the Village, and ITS,” according to the report. “To date, ITS has provided free counseling services to 242 people through additional supplemental funding. The individuals had approximately 1,595 total visits from October 2018 through July 2019.”
Communities came together to support one another after the hurricanes, but the storms also tore families apart because many had to relocate off-island.
The report found that countless Virgin Islanders have been struggling to shoulder the immense financial and emotional burdens post-disaster, and “their diagnoses include PTSD, adjustment disorders, and anxiety disorders,” as well as an increase in cannabis and alcohol use disorder.
A variety of therapy options exist throughout the territory, and providers are on hand with “ a range of techniques and theories including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, trauma-informed therapy, group therapy, and family therapy,” according to the report.
Two years after Irma and Maria, “the changes the hurricanes wrought are still noticeable,” according to the report. “Some are slowly recovering with hope, positivity, and preparedness, while others have moved on and made a new life elsewhere,” but local counselors are still available to provide support for those who remain in the territory.
For more information about available counseling options, visit islandtherapysolutions.com.
