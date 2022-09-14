Grant recipient Island Amount Awarded
2 Plus 2 Corporation STX $25,000
4TS Auto Body Repair STT $10,000
A & R Warehousing & Storage, LLC STX $14,000
A Better Copy STX $20,000
A Plus Signs, LLC STX $ 2,500
Above & Below Marine Svcs STT $25,000
Accessory Tree STT $ 2,500
Aelli 7 STT $15,000
Ali F Rachid STT $20,000
Alkaline Shine Herbalist STT $ 5,000
Alpha Administrative Services STT $15,000
Alvin’s Hot Sauce STX $15,000
Amalia Cafe / Pita Express STT $ 2,500
AMAMPAT- Golden Star STT $20,000
Ambassadorial Taxi, Tours & Limousine Services STT $ 2,500
Amy Rose Herrick STX $ 2,500
Annie’s Catering, LLC STX $20,000
ANWA Car Sales STT $ 2,500
Apex Landscaping STX $30,000
Arlene Wiltshire STT $ 5,000
ARMREY Industries STX $50,000
Asha World Design STX $10,000
Audacity Trucking STT $10,000
Barefoot Buddha STT $30,000
Basil Food & Wine STJ $ 2,500
Beaches in Paradise STT $ 2,500
Bead on A Wire STX $ 5,000
Beautiful Hair Designers STT $ 2,500
Bella Sol Miss Naturalista STX $ 5,000
Benitos Burritos STT $20,000
Bernard James STT $ 5,000
Bernard Rosal Taxi STT $ 5,000
Beyond Boarders, LLC STT $ 1,000
Billabong STT $25,000
Biso Mini Mart STT $20,000
Bliss Bar & Lounge STX $ 2,500
Bliss Jewelers STT $20,000
Bloom Altitude 365 STT $10,000
Blue Executive Services & Trans STT $25,000
BMS Machine LLC STX $20,000
Brenda & Franko’s Fun Tours STT $ 5,000
Brenda Hendricks STJ $ 2,500
Brenda Pierre-Louis STT $ 5,000
Bruce Flamon STT $10,000
Bryan’s Welding STT $ 5,000
Bush Tea Products STT $ 3,000
Business World STX $10,000
C & C Transport STT $10,000
C Equipment Rental STT $ 5,000
Café Amici STT $ 5,000
Cake Creation & Party Explotion Inc. STT $ 5,000
Caledonia Communications STX $40,000
Calidad Construction STX $50,000
Calypso Vending LLC STX $13,000
Canines, Cats, & Critters STT/STJ $30,000
Caribbean Bush and Kush LLC STT $ 7,500
Caribbean Country 93.5 STX $10,000
Caribbean Crafted STX $50,000
Caribbean Cutie STT $ 2,500
Caribbean Lock & Safe STX $15,000
Caribbean Printing & Marketing STX $ 7,500
Caribbean Ritual Dancers STT $ 2,500
Caribbean Saloon STT $25,000
Caribbean Solar Company STT/STJ $10,000
Caribbean Surf Co STT $25,000
Caribe Kettle Korn STT $ 5,000
CaRiGa’s Restaurant & Bar STX $15,000
Carpios Grocery STX $ 2,500
Cartys Trucking & Trash Removal STT $25,000
CEC International STT/STJ $ 5,000
Ceci Aqui STX $ 2,500
Center for Sacred Dialogue STT $15,000
Chants of all Trades STX $ 2,500
Classic USVI STT $ 5,000
Claxton Taxi STJ $ 2,500
Clear Vantage Business Solutions STX $ 7,500
Clear View Janatorial Service STX $ 7,500
Connections of St John STJ $50,000
Constance Alexander / Iron Taxi STX $ 6,000
Cool Signs STT $30,000
Core Innovation STT $ 2,500
Crucian Coqui STX $10,000
Cruzan Car Sales STX $15,000
Curtis Detailing Services LLC STT $ 5,000
Cut Magras Landscaping STT $20,000
Cutting Edge Construction STJ $20,000
Daniela Gaggl STT $10,000
Deep Blue Air & Supply STX $5,000
Deepak Bansal, CPA STX $2,500
Demerara Imports STX $20,000
Diamonds Express STT $5,000
Dinghy’s Water Island $30,000
Direct Beauty Inc STT $10,000
Discount Travel Inc. STT $ 2,500
Diva’s Beauty Supply STJ $10,000
Donna Smith Davis STT $10,000
Double A Cleaning Service STT $20,000
DVD Construction STX $20,000
EJS Project Management Group LLC STX $ 2,500
Elite Bookkeeping, LLC STT $ 8,000
Emporium Solution STT $ 5,000
En’Liven Creative Agency STX $7,500
E’s Garden Tea House STT $10,000
Events-Pro Rentals STX $5,000
Everlong Excursions STT $15,000
EveryDay Carnival STX $15,000
Evies Kitchen STT $10,000
Feathered Follies and Fotos STT $10,000
Felix Inflatable Bouncers STX $10,000
Fire Equipment Sales & Service STT $ 5,000
Fit Food Gals STT $ 2,000
Franko’s Diner STT $15,000
Frantz Duverge STT $ 5,000
G Mussels. LLC STT $ 7,000
Gemini Photography VI STT $ 5,000
Georges Consulting LLC STT $ 2,500
Global Law Enforcement Trng STT $7,000
Goddess Salon LLC STT $ 7,500
Gold Coast Yachts, LLC STX $22,000
Goldland STT $15,000
Gone Ketchin STX $5,000
Gotts & Associates STX/ STT/ STJ $5,000
Hairspray Salon STT $5,000
Handicap Safety Group STT/STJ $30,000
Happy Faces II Academy STX $30,000
Havitowah Apparel & More STX $ 1,000
HH Tire & Battery STX $30,000
Highly Intoxicated Bar and Grill STX $ 1,000
Hills Reporting Services STT $ 5,000
House of Pastries & Deli, Inc. STT $ 3,500
Housekeeper Pro, LLC STT $ 2,500
Hubert Hutchinson Carpentry STT $ 2,500
Humphrey’s Sr. Marina, LLC STT $ 5,000
I LAN KidZ/ ADC Enterprises LLC STT $ 2,500
I Levin STT $ 5,000
iMaster VI STT $ 2,500
In The Cut Barbershop & Salon STT $ 5,000
Industrious Technology Services STT $ 2,500
Inity Taxi Tour Services STT $ 5,000
Inter Ocean Insurance Agency, Inc. STX $ 5,000
Irie Styles Promotions-Jack Haul STT $ 20,000
Isabel Catering STX $ 7,500
Island Ambrosia STT $ 3,000
Island Analytics STX $20,000
Island Baby STJ $25,000
Island Kayak STX $5,000
Island Massage LLC STJ $10,000
Island Media Company STJ $10,000
Island Queen Bridal Experience STX $2,500
Its Black Its White Auto Repair STT $3,500
J & H Clothing STX $5,000.00
J & K Roofing LLC STT $30,000
Jacklyn Frett STT $5,000
Jane’s Bridal & Gifts Inc STX $2,000
JF Business Center STT $5,000
JJ Bar STX $2,500
JohnHope Automotive, Inc. STX $7,500
Jolo’s Auto Body Repair STT $20,000
JS Therapies, LLC STX/ STT $30,000
JT Taxi Service STT $1,500
Jus Passing Thru STT $5,000
K.N.C. Enerprise, LLC STX $2,500
Kallaloo Farms LLC STX $30,000
Katia Moltisanti Gallery STJ $5,000
Kedith Harrigan STT $7,500
Kenlon Angol STT $10,000
Kinsella Marine/Proper Yachts STJ $30,000
Land Lubber Logistics STJ $20,000
LA-Vs Notary Service STT $20,000
Law Offices of Jennifer Jones STT $5,000
Leaders Inspired LLC STT $2,500
Leatherback Brewing STX/ STT $50,000
Leatherback Island Life Adventures STX $20,000
Legacy Tires STX $20,000
Leroy A. Webbe STT $5,000
Leslies Trucking STT $30,000
Lifeline Educational Services, LLC STX $2,500
Little Kids Klub STX $3,000
Little Olive Food Truck STJ $40,000
Live, Love, Laugh Trans & Taxi Services, LLC STT $2,500
Local Flavor Charters STJ $7,500
Los Angelese Café Bar & Resturant STX $2,500
Los Tres Fanaticos STX $2,500
Louie & Nacho’s Bar, LLC STX $5,000
Louis Roofing STT $20,000
Love Croix Eatz STX $20,000
LP Enterprises STT $5,000
LP Plumbing STT $5,000
Luis Fashion STT $5,000
Lumos STX $2,140
M & T Cleaning Services STT $5,000
Machine Ward STT $5,000
Mafolie Hotel & Restaurant STT $8,500
Mail Stop STT $20,000
Malinda’s Cuisine STX $7,500
Margaritas Mexican Eatery STJ $5,000
Marian Vanterpoole Taxi Service STT $2,500
Marine Tech LLC STT $40,000
Masters Carpentry Services STT $20,000
Mathnasium STT $25,000
MCCHAIN HAMM & ASSOCIATES STX $15,000
Metro Caribbean LLC STT $8,500
Miss Naturalista STX STX $5,000
Motherland Expression STT $15,000
Mr. Tablecloth Inc STT $5,000
M-Squared LLC STT $8,500.00
Myrtle’s Detox & Wellness Spa STX $3,000
Native Screen Printing STT $20,000
Neighborhood Pharmacy STX $5,000
Nestor’s Trucking LLC STX $5,000
NJ’s Fishing STX $2,500
Norris Benjamin STX $7,500
Nosty Jean-Baptiste STT $5,000
Oliver Exterminating of St. Croix STX $5,000
Olympic Car Rentals STX $20,000
Omni Love STX $20,000
Oral Stanley Maintenance STX $10,000
Ottomatik Production STT $10,000
Ottos Glass Works STT $7,500
Our Market STJ $2,500
P & P Communications LLC STX $10,000
Pablo’s Fahrenheit on Sale STX $7,500
Palace Marketing STT $2,500
Paradise Jewelers & Body Glove STT $2,500
Paradise Party Décor STT $20,000
Patio Enterprise-El Patio Store STX $10,000
Patricia Varlack STJ $1,000
Paul Horsford Mechanic STX $5,000
PC Landscaping STX $20,000
Pepe’s Landscaping STT $2,500
Petite Pump Room STT $10,000
Petrolina Betrand STJ $2,500
Philemon Richards STJ $20,000
Phresh Juice Bar STX $15,000
Pie Whole STT $25,000
Pizza Amore STT $20,000
Playland Marine LLC STT $10,000
Positive Approach LLC STT $5,000
Powerhouse Entertainment LLC STT $5,000
Prana Spa STT $1,000
Premier Destination Services STT $2,500
Pristine Car Wash STT $20,000
Professional Apparel STX $25,000
Progressive Beauty Supply, Inc. STT $ 1,750
Quantum Vision Construction STX/STT $50,000
Queen’s Maubi STX $10,000
R&L Maintenace STT/STX $2,500
Ram’s Jewelers STT $5,000
Raymond Charlery STT $2,500
Reef 2 Peak STJ $20,000
Rock Citees Printing STT $5,000
Rock City Entertainment STT $25,000.00
Rock City Handyman services, LLC STT $2,500
Rock City Technology Consult STT $7,500
Rockmart LLC STT $20,000
Rosy Beauty Shop STX $2,500
Rue De Chez Reuben (HLS) STT $20,000
S&S G-Force LLC STT $5,000
Sabroso Group STT $20,000
Safety Orders and Sign STX $7,500
Sail with Liberty STT $10,000
Salt & Vinegar STT $20,000
Sand Castle on the Beach STX $15,000
Sea Side Inn STT $10,000
Sean Claxton STJ $2,500
Sejah Farm of the Virgin Islands STX $22,000
SFT Solutions, Inc. STX $7,500
Shaibu’s Gourmet Grab & Go STJ $15,000
Shane Trucking STX $25,000
Simons Taxi Service STT $3,500
Smart Signs, LLC STT $25,000
Soleil Creative STJ $5,000
Soul Purpose 340 Life & Career Coaching Services STX $2,500
Speedy Redemption Vegan Food STT $5,000
Splash & Dash Laundromat STT $2,500
St Croix Ultimate Bluewater STX $10,000
St John Provisions STJ $30,000
St. John Brewers STJ $50,000.00
St. John Maintenance Co., Inc. STJ $2,500
Stamp It Custom Tees & GD STT $20,000
Star Jewelers STT $20,000
Stephen Charles (B Sweet) STT $2,500
Stone Masonry LLC STJ $2,500
Stronghouse Construction STJ $2,500
Sublime STX STX $25,000
Sugar Brown Farms, LLC STT $5,000
Superior Trucking STX $5,000
Tavarez Taxi STT $2,500
TDMJ Gasaway Service Station STX $25,000
Tenacious Toddlers STX $10,000
The Creative Native STT $15,000
The Party Shop, LLC STT $2,500
The Pelican Shop STT $15,000
The Sweet Stuff STX $2,500
The Tropical Treasure Hunt Co STT $30,000
The Twisted Cork STT $20,000
The Wizard Production STT $2,500
Thomas Alternator & Starter STT $20,000
Thomas Bakery, Inc. STX $3,000
Tint King Automotive STT $2,500
Together We Stand STT $40,000
Top Class Catering Service STX $5,000
Total Car Care Auto & Muffler Shop STX $2,500
Trends Boutique STX $5,000
Trendy Eats VI STX $25,000
Tropical Behavorial Services STX $20,000
Turtle Time, LLC STT $2,500
Twin Cities Island Spririts STX $50,000
Twin Dread LLC STJ $1,500
Undercover Books STX $10,000
Unique By Maria STX $20,000
V & Gs STT $5,000
Variedades Cary STX $5,000
Veggie 4 Life STX $20,000
VI Center for Integrative Medicine STT $35,000
VI Coffee Company STT $25,000
VI Custom Apparel STX $25,000
VI Drone Services STT $2,500
VI Oral Surgery, Inc. STT/STX $10,000
Victor Fire Protection STT $30,000
Virgin Islands Cleaning Services STT $15,000
Vital Solar Technologies STJ $25,000
Warren A Gordon STT $1,000
Watch Me Grow Academy STX $15,000
Watson Barde STX $2,500
West Gyul STX $7,500
When You Got to Go Sewage Disposal STX $2,500
Williams Family Chiropractic STX $20,000
Wilston Webbe STT $2,500
Wingz Gone Wild & Carib Burger, LLC STT $25,000
Winx Flix Photo STT $10,000
Yoga & Fitness Enterprises, LLC- Point Wellness Spa STJ $5,000
Yolanda Mini Bar STX $2,150
Zion Auto Tech STT $12,500