Grant recipient Island Amount Awarded

2 Plus 2 Corporation STX $25,000

4TS Auto Body Repair STT $10,000

A & R Warehousing & Storage, LLC STX $14,000

A Better Copy STX $20,000

A Plus Signs, LLC STX $ 2,500

Above & Below Marine Svcs STT $25,000

Accessory Tree STT $ 2,500

Aelli 7 STT $15,000

Ali F Rachid STT $20,000

Alkaline Shine Herbalist STT $ 5,000

Alpha Administrative Services STT $15,000

Alvin’s Hot Sauce STX $15,000

Amalia Cafe / Pita Express STT $ 2,500

AMAMPAT- Golden Star STT $20,000

Ambassadorial Taxi, Tours & Limousine Services STT $ 2,500

Amy Rose Herrick STX $ 2,500

Annie’s Catering, LLC STX $20,000

ANWA Car Sales STT $ 2,500

Apex Landscaping STX $30,000

Arlene Wiltshire STT $ 5,000

ARMREY Industries STX $50,000

Asha World Design STX $10,000

Audacity Trucking STT $10,000

Barefoot Buddha STT $30,000

Basil Food & Wine STJ $ 2,500

Beaches in Paradise STT $ 2,500

Bead on A Wire STX $ 5,000

Beautiful Hair Designers STT $ 2,500

Bella Sol Miss Naturalista STX $ 5,000

Benitos Burritos STT $20,000

Bernard James STT $ 5,000

Bernard Rosal Taxi STT $ 5,000

Beyond Boarders, LLC STT $ 1,000

Billabong STT $25,000

Biso Mini Mart STT $20,000

Bliss Bar & Lounge STX $ 2,500

Bliss Jewelers STT $20,000

Bloom Altitude 365 STT $10,000

Blue Executive Services & Trans STT $25,000

BMS Machine LLC STX $20,000

Brenda & Franko’s Fun Tours STT $ 5,000

Brenda Hendricks STJ $ 2,500

Brenda Pierre-Louis STT $ 5,000

Bruce Flamon STT $10,000

Bryan’s Welding STT $ 5,000

Bush Tea Products STT $ 3,000

Business World STX $10,000

C & C Transport STT $10,000

C Equipment Rental STT $ 5,000

Café Amici STT $ 5,000

Cake Creation & Party Explotion Inc. STT $ 5,000

Caledonia Communications STX $40,000

Calidad Construction STX $50,000

Calypso Vending LLC STX $13,000

Canines, Cats, & Critters STT/STJ $30,000

Caribbean Bush and Kush LLC STT $ 7,500

Caribbean Country 93.5 STX $10,000

Caribbean Crafted STX $50,000

Caribbean Cutie STT $ 2,500

Caribbean Lock & Safe STX $15,000

Caribbean Printing & Marketing STX $ 7,500

Caribbean Ritual Dancers STT $ 2,500

Caribbean Saloon STT $25,000

Caribbean Solar Company STT/STJ $10,000

Caribbean Surf Co STT $25,000

Caribe Kettle Korn STT $ 5,000

CaRiGa’s Restaurant & Bar STX $15,000

Carpios Grocery STX $ 2,500

Cartys Trucking & Trash Removal STT $25,000

CEC International STT/STJ $ 5,000

Ceci Aqui STX $ 2,500

Center for Sacred Dialogue STT $15,000

Chants of all Trades STX $ 2,500

Classic USVI STT $ 5,000

Claxton Taxi STJ $ 2,500

Clear Vantage Business Solutions STX $ 7,500

Clear View Janatorial Service STX $ 7,500

Connections of St John STJ $50,000

Constance Alexander / Iron Taxi STX $ 6,000

Cool Signs STT $30,000

Core Innovation STT $ 2,500

Crucian Coqui STX $10,000

Cruzan Car Sales STX $15,000

Curtis Detailing Services LLC STT $ 5,000

Cut Magras Landscaping STT $20,000

Cutting Edge Construction STJ $20,000

Daniela Gaggl STT $10,000

Deep Blue Air & Supply STX $5,000

Deepak Bansal, CPA STX $2,500

Demerara Imports STX $20,000

Diamonds Express STT $5,000

Dinghy’s Water Island $30,000

Direct Beauty Inc STT $10,000

Discount Travel Inc. STT $ 2,500

Diva’s Beauty Supply STJ $10,000

Donna Smith Davis STT $10,000

Double A Cleaning Service STT $20,000

DVD Construction STX $20,000

EJS Project Management Group LLC STX $ 2,500

Elite Bookkeeping, LLC STT $ 8,000

Emporium Solution STT $ 5,000

En’Liven Creative Agency STX $7,500

E’s Garden Tea House STT $10,000

Events-Pro Rentals STX $5,000

Everlong Excursions STT $15,000

EveryDay Carnival STX $15,000

Evies Kitchen STT $10,000

Feathered Follies and Fotos STT $10,000

Felix Inflatable Bouncers STX $10,000

Fire Equipment Sales & Service STT $ 5,000

Fit Food Gals STT $ 2,000

Franko’s Diner STT $15,000

Frantz Duverge STT $ 5,000

G Mussels. LLC STT $ 7,000

Gemini Photography VI STT $ 5,000

Georges Consulting LLC STT $ 2,500

Global Law Enforcement Trng STT $7,000

Goddess Salon LLC STT $ 7,500

Gold Coast Yachts, LLC STX $22,000

Goldland STT $15,000

Gone Ketchin STX $5,000

Gotts & Associates STX/ STT/ STJ $5,000

Hairspray Salon STT $5,000

Handicap Safety Group STT/STJ $30,000

Happy Faces II Academy STX $30,000

Havitowah Apparel & More STX $ 1,000

HH Tire & Battery STX $30,000

Highly Intoxicated Bar and Grill STX $ 1,000

Hills Reporting Services STT $ 5,000

House of Pastries & Deli, Inc. STT $ 3,500

Housekeeper Pro, LLC STT $ 2,500

Hubert Hutchinson Carpentry STT $ 2,500

Humphrey’s Sr. Marina, LLC STT $ 5,000

I LAN KidZ/ ADC Enterprises LLC STT $ 2,500

I Levin STT $ 5,000

iMaster VI STT $ 2,500

In The Cut Barbershop & Salon STT $ 5,000

Industrious Technology Services STT $ 2,500

Inity Taxi Tour Services STT $ 5,000

Inter Ocean Insurance Agency, Inc. STX $ 5,000

Irie Styles Promotions-Jack Haul STT $ 20,000

Isabel Catering STX $ 7,500

Island Ambrosia STT $ 3,000

Island Analytics STX $20,000

Island Baby STJ $25,000

Island Kayak STX $5,000

Island Massage LLC STJ $10,000

Island Media Company STJ $10,000

Island Queen Bridal Experience STX $2,500

Its Black Its White Auto Repair STT $3,500

J & H Clothing STX $5,000.00

J & K Roofing LLC STT $30,000

Jacklyn Frett STT $5,000

Jane’s Bridal & Gifts Inc STX $2,000

JF Business Center STT $5,000

JJ Bar STX $2,500

JohnHope Automotive, Inc. STX $7,500

Jolo’s Auto Body Repair STT $20,000

JS Therapies, LLC STX/ STT $30,000

JT Taxi Service STT $1,500

Jus Passing Thru STT $5,000

K.N.C. Enerprise, LLC STX $2,500

Kallaloo Farms LLC STX $30,000

Katia Moltisanti Gallery STJ $5,000

Kedith Harrigan STT $7,500

Kenlon Angol STT $10,000

Kinsella Marine/Proper Yachts STJ $30,000

Land Lubber Logistics STJ $20,000

LA-Vs Notary Service STT $20,000

Law Offices of Jennifer Jones STT $5,000

Leaders Inspired LLC STT $2,500

Leatherback Brewing STX/ STT $50,000

Leatherback Island Life Adventures STX $20,000

Legacy Tires STX $20,000

Leroy A. Webbe STT $5,000

Leslies Trucking STT $30,000

Lifeline Educational Services, LLC STX $2,500

Little Kids Klub STX $3,000

Little Olive Food Truck STJ $40,000

Live, Love, Laugh Trans & Taxi Services, LLC STT $2,500

Local Flavor Charters STJ $7,500

Los Angelese Café Bar & Resturant STX $2,500

Los Tres Fanaticos STX $2,500

Louie & Nacho’s Bar, LLC STX $5,000

Louis Roofing STT $20,000

Love Croix Eatz STX $20,000

LP Enterprises STT $5,000

LP Plumbing STT $5,000

Luis Fashion STT $5,000

Lumos STX $2,140

M & T Cleaning Services STT $5,000

Machine Ward STT $5,000

Mafolie Hotel & Restaurant STT $8,500

Mail Stop STT $20,000

Malinda’s Cuisine STX $7,500

Margaritas Mexican Eatery STJ $5,000

Marian Vanterpoole Taxi Service STT $2,500

Marine Tech LLC STT $40,000

Masters Carpentry Services STT $20,000

Mathnasium STT $25,000

MCCHAIN HAMM & ASSOCIATES STX $15,000

Metro Caribbean LLC STT $8,500

Miss Naturalista STX STX $5,000

Motherland Expression STT $15,000

Mr. Tablecloth Inc STT $5,000

M-Squared LLC STT $8,500.00

Myrtle’s Detox & Wellness Spa STX $3,000

Native Screen Printing STT $20,000

Neighborhood Pharmacy STX $5,000

Nestor’s Trucking LLC STX $5,000

NJ’s Fishing STX $2,500

Norris Benjamin STX $7,500

Nosty Jean-Baptiste STT $5,000

Oliver Exterminating of St. Croix STX $5,000

Olympic Car Rentals STX $20,000

Omni Love STX $20,000

Oral Stanley Maintenance STX $10,000

Ottomatik Production STT $10,000

Ottos Glass Works STT $7,500

Our Market STJ $2,500

P & P Communications LLC STX $10,000

Pablo’s Fahrenheit on Sale STX $7,500

Palace Marketing STT $2,500

Paradise Jewelers & Body Glove STT $2,500

Paradise Party Décor STT $20,000

Patio Enterprise-El Patio Store STX $10,000

Patricia Varlack STJ $1,000

Paul Horsford Mechanic STX $5,000

PC Landscaping STX $20,000

Pepe’s Landscaping STT $2,500

Petite Pump Room STT $10,000

Petrolina Betrand STJ $2,500

Philemon Richards STJ $20,000

Phresh Juice Bar STX $15,000

Pie Whole STT $25,000

Pizza Amore STT $20,000

Playland Marine LLC STT $10,000

Positive Approach LLC STT $5,000

Powerhouse Entertainment LLC STT $5,000

Prana Spa STT $1,000

Premier Destination Services STT $2,500

Pristine Car Wash STT $20,000

Professional Apparel STX $25,000

Progressive Beauty Supply, Inc. STT $ 1,750

Quantum Vision Construction STX/STT $50,000

Queen’s Maubi STX $10,000

R&L Maintenace STT/STX $2,500

Ram’s Jewelers STT $5,000

Raymond Charlery STT $2,500

Reef 2 Peak STJ $20,000

Rock Citees Printing STT $5,000

Rock City Entertainment STT $25,000.00

Rock City Handyman services, LLC STT $2,500

Rock City Technology Consult STT $7,500

Rockmart LLC STT $20,000

Rosy Beauty Shop STX $2,500

Rue De Chez Reuben (HLS) STT $20,000

S&S G-Force LLC STT $5,000

Sabroso Group STT $20,000

Safety Orders and Sign STX $7,500

Sail with Liberty STT $10,000

Salt & Vinegar STT $20,000

Sand Castle on the Beach STX $15,000

Sea Side Inn STT $10,000

Sean Claxton STJ $2,500

Sejah Farm of the Virgin Islands STX $22,000

SFT Solutions, Inc. STX $7,500

Shaibu’s Gourmet Grab & Go STJ $15,000

Shane Trucking STX $25,000

Simons Taxi Service STT $3,500

Smart Signs, LLC STT $25,000

Soleil Creative STJ $5,000

Soul Purpose 340 Life & Career Coaching Services STX $2,500

Speedy Redemption Vegan Food STT $5,000

Splash & Dash Laundromat STT $2,500

St Croix Ultimate Bluewater STX $10,000

St John Provisions STJ $30,000

St. John Brewers STJ $50,000.00

St. John Maintenance Co., Inc. STJ $2,500

Stamp It Custom Tees & GD STT $20,000

Star Jewelers STT $20,000

Stephen Charles (B Sweet) STT $2,500

Stone Masonry LLC STJ $2,500

Stronghouse Construction STJ $2,500

Sublime STX STX $25,000

Sugar Brown Farms, LLC STT $5,000

Superior Trucking STX $5,000

Tavarez Taxi STT $2,500

TDMJ Gasaway Service Station STX $25,000

Tenacious Toddlers STX $10,000

The Creative Native STT $15,000

The Party Shop, LLC STT $2,500

The Pelican Shop STT $15,000

The Sweet Stuff STX $2,500

The Tropical Treasure Hunt Co STT $30,000

The Twisted Cork STT $20,000

The Wizard Production STT $2,500

Thomas Alternator & Starter STT $20,000

Thomas Bakery, Inc. STX $3,000

Tint King Automotive STT $2,500

Together We Stand STT $40,000

Top Class Catering Service STX $5,000

Total Car Care Auto & Muffler Shop STX $2,500

Trends Boutique STX $5,000

Trendy Eats VI STX $25,000

Tropical Behavorial Services STX $20,000

Turtle Time, LLC STT $2,500

Twin Cities Island Spririts STX $50,000

Twin Dread LLC STJ $1,500

Undercover Books STX $10,000

Unique By Maria STX $20,000

V & Gs STT $5,000

Variedades Cary STX $5,000

Veggie 4 Life STX $20,000

VI Center for Integrative Medicine STT $35,000

VI Coffee Company STT $25,000

VI Custom Apparel STX $25,000

VI Drone Services STT $2,500

VI Oral Surgery, Inc. STT/STX $10,000

Victor Fire Protection STT $30,000

Virgin Islands Cleaning Services STT $15,000

Vital Solar Technologies STJ $25,000

Warren A Gordon STT $1,000

Watch Me Grow Academy STX $15,000

Watson Barde STX $2,500

West Gyul STX $7,500

When You Got to Go Sewage Disposal STX $2,500

Williams Family Chiropractic STX $20,000

Wilston Webbe STT $2,500

Wingz Gone Wild & Carib Burger, LLC STT $25,000

Winx Flix Photo STT $10,000

Yoga & Fitness Enterprises, LLC- Point Wellness Spa STJ $5,000

Yolanda Mini Bar STX $2,150

Zion Auto Tech STT $12,500