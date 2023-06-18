After years of hard work, Bethany Vázquez Smith has achieved another academic milestone, one that will put her one step closer to her ultimate goal of having a career in medicine.
Smith, 22, the valedictorian of Antilles School Class of 2019, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League institution, in May.
Smith, the youngest daughter of Marissa Smith Vázquez and the late Andy Vázquez, also graduated with a Distinction in Biology when she received her bachelor of arts in biology with minors in chemistry and anthropology. According to the university’s website, students can apply for the honor — Distinction in Biology — if they have a GPA of 3.25 or greater and they complete an honors thesis, based on the candidate’s independent research and in the format of an article to be published.
The University of Pennsylvania’s 267th ceremony — a combined class of 6,000 undergraduates and graduates — was attended by President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden as their granddaughter received a bachelor’s degree at the ceremony.
Smith said Biden made “several appearances on campus over the years” and celebrity-type students customarily attend Ivy League institutions, but it “is not something you presently think about while you’re there and honestly forget about for the most part throughout your day-to-day life.”
The hoopla around these students “eventually it starts to feel normal,” she said, adding “although I have to admit President Biden’s presence at or graduation made it seem all the more special.”
Now that she has finished college, Smith had advice for those preparing to venture out — without the safety net of parents nearby — and praised Antilles for the academic building blocks that helped her.
“When you are at an early stage in the college application process, people often focus far too much on a perfect academic record, and everything else that makes you an individual sometimes gets thrown out of the window,” Smith said, admitting she, too, was also “guilty of this minor infraction as a high school student.”
“However, any professor or college admissions officer will probably tell you that they are looking to admit ‘people’ and not just ‘students,’” she said.
Smith explained the importance of being a well-rounded student when applying to Ivy League institutions by dedicating time to activities that genuinely pique one’s interest saying, “essentially, Ivy League institutions are particularly seeking students with a passion in which they are deeply invested.”
“…In other words, they want you to demonstrate that you have the determination and drive to pursue your interests, even if you are not accepted at their institution or experience more dire obstacles,” she said, adding “this is not to say that your Ivy League admittance is incumbent on a conspicuous display of your passion, but rather on their knowing that such a prestigious institution can only help what you already have within you.”
Some of the other suggestions Smith shared for students wanting to pursue higher education include finding preferred study methods, learning how to connect with teachers easily, and strengthening one’s networking capabilities.
Her alma mater, Antilles, aided her academic success in college, Smith said.
“As a graduate from Antilles School, I do believe that I was prepared academically,” she said. “Even if I had not learned a certain topic in my high school curriculum, as many others had, I was able to rely on my study strategies and skills to help level the playing field.”
Alas, while her academic transition from high school to college was seamless, Smith said that her emotional adjustment in her first year of college took more time.
“I found that I was much more prepared academically than I had thought but, having spent much of my high school efforts to ensure this, I think it made the emotional transition somewhat difficult,” she said.
Being in classes with hundreds of students was a new experience for Smith, and it was an adjustment for her to be in classes with professors whose names she did not know — nor did they know her name, her academic and personal background, or personality.
“As such, the new environment makes it somewhat easy for university faculty to underestimate a student’s abilities,” she said, explaining that an underachievement on an assignment may be a first for the student, but that may inaccurately alter the perception of the student’s abilities.
But she quickly learned that others’ views of her should not dictate her view of herself.
“In other words, a considerable difficulty lies in leaving behind your safety net of supportive parents, teachers, and students and accepting that you have to believe enough in your own capabilities and intellectual promise in order to disclose the identity you choose for yourself,” she said.
Asked what she would tell her freshman-year self, she said essentially to mix it up a bit.
“Don’t wait until you feel academically secure or ‘safe’ to start having fun,” Smith advised. “The sooner you challenge yourself to branch out into the world, the sooner you can create meaningful friendships, find new interests, and learn how to balance your academic and social life.”
With her undergraduate degree now complete, Smith is facing the age-old question many undergraduates face: what now?
“There are many jobs and programs, for example, that are catered specifically to new college graduates with the primary goal of training and further establishing your newfound skills,” she said, adding “graduate and professional schools — which many of us are inclined to attend in this day and age — also aid in the transition from an undergraduate student to a professional.”
As for Smith?
She plans to continue to pursue higher education as she strives for a career in the medical field.