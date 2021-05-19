“Its appearance destroys illusions and lies; and those who have had the good fortune to see it only once, can already see clearly in their hearts, and in those of others.”
— Jules Verne, “The Green Ray” (1889)
The meteorological phenomena Jules Verne waxes poetic about is dubbed “the green flash,” and while Verne pioneered the genre of science fiction, the flash his novel popularized is anything but fictional.
“Basically, it’s a refractive phenomena,” said David Smith, a retired University of the Virgin Islands physics professor.
“When the last little bit of the sun is just on the horizon, it’s broken up into what is basically a rainbow. So when it still looks red, the green is up above you, and then as the sun goes down, you get into that little part of the rainbow that’s green.”
According to Smith, the flash can be seen at both sunrise and sunset.
It’s brief. “Only a second or two,” Smith said. “It’s really the last bit of the sun just before it goes down, turning green.”
While the natural mechanisms that cause the flash are always in play, it’s not always visible to those who seek it out. Smith and his wife, Kathy, have been actively watching for flashes for more than a decade, only seeing “about five to 10 a year.”
So what makes the green flash so elusive?
“It’s pretty much over the sea because that’s the only place you’re going to get a really super sharp horizon line. If it’s on the ground, you’ve got undulations — trees, shrubs, bushes and other stuff. Even though that might be miles away, it will still disturb it.” Smith said.
While the Virgin Islands offers stunning horizon views, it also comes with a few unique obstructions of its own. Birds, boats, clouds and even Sahara dust play a role in obstructing the sun’s green light from reaching eager eyeballs.
To increase the chances of seeing a green flash, skygazers should pick a day when the air quality is clean, and the sky is clear. It is also important for observers to not look at the sun until it is nearly entirely below the horizon to avoid eye damage.
Smith also recommends viewing the flash at a higher altitude because there’s less atmosphere. “The higher up you are, probably the nicer it will look.” Smith said.
Verne once cautioned, “man is never perfect, nor contented.” But, at the end of the day — or beginning — hunters of the flash can kick back and enjoy the view void of expectation — and be content just for a moment.